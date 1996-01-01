-
Jordan Farmar talks 2006 Zags/UCLA & then playing w/ Adam Morrison
This also goes into Kobe and the current Lakers, but apparently a Gonzaga fan was asking some questions and started by talking about the 2006 Gonzaga UCLA game and then playing with Adam Morrison. The interaction was kind of funny, but yet still painful...
https://starcademedia.com/jordan-farmar-interview/
