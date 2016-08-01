Thread: NCAA finds NIL being abused by boosters

Im glad the NCAA is getting out in front of this.
/s
https://www.cbssports.com/college-fo...ness-payments/

Wow! What a surprise!
my fav
"I have some coaches call me and say, 'I don't know what to do about this booster because he's offering all these kids NIL money and I don't even want the kid','" shared Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association. "All this was predictable. It's coming to fruition at this point."
Mr “Kosher” Ruiz would be a good place to start. All those assurances, gotta be some rotting gefilte fish somewhere.
"NIL Being Abused" is a headline straight off the desk of No S*** Sherlock
"All this was predictable. … It's coming to fruition at this point." Well, good job everyone. Applause all around. you wanted college scholarship players to get paid, here is what you've done.