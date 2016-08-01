Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: NCAA finds NIL being abused by boosters

  Today, 08:46 AM
    kitzbuel
    Default NCAA finds NIL being abused by boosters

    Im glad the NCAA is getting out in front of this.

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-fo...ness-payments/


    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Foo Time
  Today, 09:20 AM
    Default

    Wow! What a surprise!
  Today, 09:27 AM
    Zagceo
    Default

    my fav

    "I have some coaches call me and say, 'I don't know what to do about this booster because he's offering all these kids NIL money and I don't even want the kid','" shared Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association. "All this was predictable.  It's coming to fruition at this point."


  Today, 09:28 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Mr “Kosher” Ruiz would be a good place to start. All those assurances, gotta be some rotting gefilte fish somewhere.
  Today, 09:36 AM
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Mr “Kosher” Ruiz would be a good place to start. All those assurances, gotta be some rotting gefilte fish somewhere.
    He all but threatens the NCAA in the article. Pointing out how he is a top tier lawyer.
  Today, 09:41 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    He all but threatens the NCAA in the article. Pointing out how he is a top tier lawyer.
    Exactly. Uber bully approach. Typical of the parents who populated the Varsity Blues scandal. Except no one is paying anyone to get into The U.
  Today, 09:55 AM
    hooter73
    Default

    "NIL Being Abused" is a headline straight off the desk of No S*** Sherlock

    "All this was predictable. … It's coming to fruition at this point." Well, good job everyone. Applause all around. you wanted college scholarship players to get paid, here is what you've done.
  Today, 10:06 AM
    zagdontzig
    Default

    NIL apparatus to the NCAA:

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
