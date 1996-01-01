Thread: February Non-Con Matchups - a potential

Results 1 to 3 of 3

February Non-Con Matchups - a potential

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...into-february/

    An interesting idea floating around the non-big six conferences and gaining traction according to Norlander.

    An algorithm would decide who played who to create some great mid February match-ups with non-league opponents.

    Sounds very interesting and would certainly be a benefit to us, especially if we can get rid of 2x sister's of the poor opponents in our standard non-league schedule.

    Would start 23-24 season if enough conferences buy into the concept.
    Great, but how do we cut the WCC anchor?
    I think we keep our schedule, just two games moved into December. Leaves the week in Feb where us and all the rest of our WCC brethren are matched against like foes in KPI, NET, or other metric. Open ended and unknown
