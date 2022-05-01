Thread: Efton Reid transfers to Gonzaga from LSU

Freshman transfer Efton Reid announced on Saturday that he is transferring to Gonzaga for his sophomore season. The LSU big man is one of 13 scholarship athletes to leave LSU this offseason following Will Wades firing and the completion of their investigation into improper benefits.Reid is a former five-star recruit rated as a consensus top 30 player in his class last season. The 7-foot center averaged 19.6 minutes per game last year, playing behind future lottery pick Tari Eason and senior Darius Days, who also has announced his entry into the NBA draft. In those minutes, Reid had a usage rating of 17.8% and was stymied by poor spacing when playing alongside either of those previously mentioned bigs that played in front of him.