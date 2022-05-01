Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Efton Reid transfers to Gonzaga from LSU

  Today, 01:23 PM #1
    ZagNative
    Default Efton Reid transfers to Gonzaga from LSU

    https://bustingbrackets.com/2022/05/...sfer-bulldogs/

    Freshman transfer Efton Reid announced on Saturday that he is transferring to Gonzaga for his sophomore season. The LSU big man is one of 13 scholarship athletes to leave LSU this offseason following Will Wades firing and the completion of their investigation into improper benefits.

    Reid is a former five-star recruit rated as a consensus top 30 player in his class last season. The 7-foot center averaged 19.6 minutes per game last year, playing behind future lottery pick Tari Eason and senior Darius Days, who also has announced his entry into the NBA draft. In those minutes, Reid had a usage rating of 17.8% and was stymied by poor spacing when playing alongside either of those previously mentioned bigs that played in front of him.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Malastein
    Default

    Gotta hope this new number 15 works out nearly as well as the last guy who transferred in wearing number 15!
    The only hope we have for a better future is to come together and do everything we possibly can in order to achieve a sustainable existence. Everything else is folly of a broken foundation.
    HenneZag
    Default

    Great pick me up. Seems more skilled than physical but I don't know much about him.
    America's Team!
    zagfan1
    Default

    Great addition. I was having my doubts about him committing with those other schools in play. Just happy we got a 7 footer with some skills. Now comes the summer development work.
    bdmiller7
    Default

    Stromer committed. Good couple of hours.
    ZagNut08
    Default

    From the sky is falling to there is hope, great day for the Zags!!
    Zerogame
    Default

    Good day in Zagville.
    "Neck-ties are just maxi pads for your throat." - Ted Williams
    Zaglaw
    Default

    Welcome, Efton! Looks like a good get.
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    He's no Chet, but any 7 footer at this stage of the game is a good get.
    The NBA playoffs, a best of 7 is always better than a best of 1.
    Kiddwell
    Cool Welcome, Efton

    Lose a 2021 5-star big to the NBA, gain a 2021 5-star big from LSU. That makes four 5-star pickups from the 2021 freshman class. In a word, awesome. Suddenly the Zags look like a preseason Top-10 Team again.





    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    scrooner
    Default

    Meanwhile, thespywhozaggedme is dragging him on Twitter. I guess some people will never grow up.
    Mr Vulture
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Meanwhile, thespywhozaggedme is dragging him on Twitter. I guess some people will never grow up.
    Some dont have the ability to be objective or positive about anything.


