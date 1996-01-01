Thread: Brandon Clarke Playoff Performance

-
Brandon Clarke Playoff Performance
It seems like since it is the offseason it is reasonable to post this here. In fact, with so many Zags in the NBA, it would be nice to have a thread in the main board during the NBA playoffs (just a thought...) that would give us something else to talk about than the frustration of the transfer portal and the wild, wild, west that is the current NIL.
Anyhow, Brandon Clarke, after warming the bench and DNP coaches-decision type stuff last year-- some of which may have been due to injury-- has had a very impactful series against Minnesota. His play a few games ago had Charles Barkley calling him the MVP of at least one game. Other TV pundits have given him high praise. Many on Twitter have said that he is the best player not named Murant this series. He has been highly efficient as a scorer, shooting a really nice floater, rebounding at good high clip, getting blocks, making the right choices on passes, and keeping balls alive/creating extra possessions on the offensive end. It's not bad at all for a guy who doesn't have a jump shot he can trust yet, doesn't have offense run for him (aside from pick-and-roll action), has short arms, and isn't named Zion Williamson.
He seems to be a revelation to everyone but Zag fans who knew already what he is capable of. Actually, to be fair, Memphis fans liked the draft pick and have known what they have over there, from what I can tell on Twitter.
Most of all, this has been a lot of fun to watch, but this is great for the Zag brand. I have seen Coach Few's name mentioned in reference to how good of a job he does with big men. I remember Olynyk having that great playoff game a few years ago and had similar thoughts, but I think Clarke will have more of an impact. Domas is the gold-standard here, but Clarke probably just cemented himself as impact NBAer for many years and earned himself a giant contract the next time around.
It could really get fun if Tillie starts getting some run and they add him to the rotation regularly.
His FG % has been spectacular
Bringing the energy and doing the work to impact plays on both ends of the court.
It was strong on the boards, especially offensive boards, during that final game with Minnesota.
Reports on social media had Holmgren at the game wearing a GU jersey.
