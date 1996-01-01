MROW: Zags Set to Compete at WIRA Championships

The Bulldogs will be in three races with the V8 boat, JV8 boat and Novice 4 boat all competing.This marks the first time the Zags have been ranked since 2019, when the 3V8 boat ranked No. 23 and the 2V8 crew was No. 25. The highest ranking for the varsity boat was in 2009, when the boat was No. 19 overall.Cox Gabrielle SabatiniStroke Nicholas Kittleman7 Joey Moore6 Aidan McCarthy5 Lucas Abeln4 Aidan Smith3 Jeremiah Guest2 Michael PowersBow Jack GithensCox Gabrielle SabatiniStroke Matt Simmons7 Tyler Smith6 Andrew Lof5 Garrett Urvater4 Kendall Peter3 Jack Hare2 Anders SvenningsenBow Owen KirbyCox Alex BaumStroke Dominick Scarola3 Nehemiah Hires2 Joe SweeneyBow Austin Thompson