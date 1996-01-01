MROW: Zags Set to Compete at WIRA Championships
Both the V8 and JV8 boats are currently ranked in the top 25
GOLD RIVER, Calif. -- The Gonzaga men's rowing team is set to compete in the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships in Gold River, California.
The event takes place Saturday, April 30 to Sunday, May 1, with races beginning at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Bulldogs will be in three races with the V8 boat, JV8 boat and Novice 4 boat all competing.
"I am looking forward to testing our speed as we move toward our conference championships," head coach Dan Gehn said.
Currently the V8 and JV8 boats are ranked in the top 25 in the Row2k rankings.
This marks the first time the Zags have been ranked since 2019, when the 3V8 boat ranked No. 23 and the 2V8 crew was No. 25. The highest ranking for the varsity boat was in 2009, when the boat was No. 19 overall.
LINEUPS
V8
Cox Gabrielle Sabatini
Stroke Nicholas Kittleman
7 Joey Moore
6 Aidan McCarthy
5 Lucas Abeln
4 Aidan Smith
3 Jeremiah Guest
2 Michael Powers
Bow Jack Githens
JV8
Cox Gabrielle Sabatini
Stroke Matt Simmons
7 Tyler Smith
6 Andrew Lof
5 Garrett Urvater
4 Kendall Peter
3 Jack Hare
2 Anders Svenningsen
Bow Owen Kirby
Novice 4
Cox Alex Baum
Stroke Dominick Scarola
3 Nehemiah Hires
2 Joe Sweeney
Bow Austin Thompson