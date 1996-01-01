Hughes Wins Third WCC Pitcher of the Week Award this Season

Named as NWBCA's National Pitcher of the Week earlier this season, Hughes' 97 total strikeouts and 13.78 per nine innings over 63 ⅓ IP rank fifth and 12th in the nation, respectively.The 6'4 righty was tagged four four hits and two walks while leading the first-place Bulldogs (26-11, 13-5 WCC) to their fourth shutout victory so far this season.Starters are still to-be-determined. Live stats and streaming options are available on GoZags.com  follow @zagbaseball on Instagram and Twitter for live updates, highlights and more.Peter Allegro, Portland; Ryan Taurek, Saint Mary's; Diego Barrera, LMU; Jack Chester, Pepperdine; Jack Sterner, BYU; Ryan Kysar, San DiegoFebruary 21: Janzen Keisel, BYUFebruary 28: Brett Gillis, PortlandMarch 14: Trystan Vrieling, GonzagaMarch 28: Cole Kitchen, Santa ClaraApril 4: Nick Sando, Santa ClaraApril 11: Brian Robison, BYUApril 18: Brycen Mautz, San Diego