Hughes Wins Third WCC Pitcher of the Week Award this Season

SPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga RHP Gabriel Hughes added another West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week Award to his collection after matching a career-high 13 K's in a dominant 4-0 win against Saint Mary's, the league announced Monday.

This is the third time Hughes has won the award this season, and the fifth time in his career. Hughes is the only pitcher in the conference to win the award multiple times, and he and RHP Trystan Vrieling are one of two same-team duos to win the award along with Santa Clara's Cole Kitchen and Nick Sando. Named as NWBCA's National Pitcher of the Week earlier this season, Hughes' 97 total strikeouts and 13.78 per nine innings over 63 ⅓ IP rank fifth and 12th in the nation, respectively.

On Friday, Hughes held the Gaels scoreless for seven frames, earning his sixth win of the season. So far, GU has come away with a win in eight of Hughes' ten starts. The 6'4 righty was tagged four four hits and two walks while leading the first-place Bulldogs (26-11, 13-5 WCC) to their fourth shutout victory so far this season.

Hughes and the Bulldogs head to Pullman on Tuesday for a non conference midweek matchup with Washington State (16-22, 7-14 Pac-12). Starters are still to-be-determined. Live stats and streaming options are available on GoZags.com  follow @zagbaseball on Instagram and Twitter for live updates, highlights and more.

Also Nominated: Peter Allegro, Portland; Ryan Taurek, Saint Mary's; Diego Barrera, LMU; Jack Chester, Pepperdine; Jack Sterner, BYU; Ryan Kysar, San Diego


2022 #WCCSPORTS Baseball Pitcher of the Week

February 21: Janzen Keisel, BYU

February 28: Brett Gillis, Portland

March 7: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga

March 14: Trystan Vrieling, Gonzaga

March 21: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga

March 28: Cole Kitchen, Santa Clara

April 4: Nick Sando, Santa Clara

April 11: Brian Robison, BYU

April 18: Brycen Mautz, San Diego

April 25: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga

