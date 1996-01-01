Hughes Wins Third WCC Pitcher of the Week Award this Season
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga RHP Gabriel Hughes added another West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week Award to his collection after matching a career-high 13 K's in a dominant 4-0 win against Saint Mary's, the league announced Monday.
This is the third time Hughes has won the award this season, and the fifth time in his career. Hughes is the only pitcher in the conference to win the award multiple times, and he and RHP Trystan Vrieling are one of two same-team duos to win the award along with Santa Clara's Cole Kitchen and Nick Sando.
Named as NWBCA's National Pitcher of the Week earlier this season, Hughes' 97 total strikeouts and 13.78 per nine innings over 63 ⅓ IP rank fifth and 12th in the nation, respectively.
On Friday, Hughes held the Gaels scoreless for seven frames, earning his sixth win of the season. So far, GU has come away with a win in eight of Hughes' ten starts.
The 6'4 righty was tagged four four hits and two walks while leading the first-place Bulldogs (26-11, 13-5 WCC) to their fourth shutout victory so far this season.
Hughes and the Bulldogs head to Pullman on Tuesday for a non conference midweek matchup with Washington State (16-22, 7-14 Pac-12).
Starters are still to-be-determined. Live stats and streaming options are available on GoZags.com follow @zagbaseball on Instagram and Twitter for live updates, highlights and more.
Also Nominated:
Peter Allegro, Portland; Ryan Taurek, Saint Mary's; Diego Barrera, LMU; Jack Chester, Pepperdine; Jack Sterner, BYU; Ryan Kysar, San Diego
2022 #WCCSPORTS Baseball Pitcher of the Week
February 21: Janzen Keisel, BYU
February 28: Brett Gillis, Portland
March 7: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga
March 14: Trystan Vrieling, Gonzaga
March 21: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga
March 28: Cole Kitchen, Santa Clara
April 4: Nick Sando, Santa Clara
April 11: Brian Robison, BYU
April 18: Brycen Mautz, San Diego
April 25: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga