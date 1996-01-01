-
Rasir Bolton
Any news of Rasir? It was my understanding he was in the same situation as Andrew, both officially seniors but both with remaining eligibility due to the COVID year. Andrew hired an agent and put his name in the draft but I haven't heard any word on Rasir. The deadline for underclassman to enter the draft has passed but I am not sure if that classification also applied to seniors with remaining eligibility. Any word on this? We know Rasir is a star in the classroom as well and has bounced around a lot before seemingly fitting in so well at GU. Any chance we see him back on the court while working on a master's?
