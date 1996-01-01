Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (4/22)

By Ben Schittlerhelped lead PeKa to a win in Game 2 of the Finnish League finals, scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. She had eight points and six boards in Game 1. The series in tied 1-1.recorded her third 30-point game and fourth double-double of the season in a win last Saturday, scoring 32 with ten rebounds, five assists, and four steals for Nyon. She was named Swiss Basketball player of the week for her efforts, and now leads the league in scoring (19.8 ppg), assists (6.0 apg), and steals (5.3 apg). Nyon is second in the SBL at 20-4 with one game remaining.