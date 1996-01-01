Gonzaga Baseball Associate Head Coach Danny Evans Passes

He witnessed the growth of the baseball program during his tenure. During that time the Zags had nine 30-win seasons. Last season, GU won 34 games, won the West Coast Conference regular season title, and finished the year in the NCAA Regionals. The Bulldogs claimed five West Coast Conference titles, winning the league in 2009, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2021 under Evans' leadership. He helped guide the Zags to the NCAA Regionals on four separate occasions, earning a berth via a WCC Series victory in both 2009 and 2018 while earning the program's first-ever at-large berth in 2016. He also led the Bulldogs to five WCC Championships since the tournament was created in 2013. Evans helped guide the club to a national ranking in seven different seasons.The Bulldogs have flourished with Evans on the recruiting trail. In addition to nationally recognized recruiting classes, the Zags have seen several players get drafted into Major League Baseball. During Evans' career, 41 Bulldogs were selected during the MLB draft. Since taking over as the recruiting coordinator, 28 players were chosen including one first round pick, a third-round selection, two sixth round picks, five seventh round picks, one eighth-round selection, two ninth-round picks, and one more in the 10th. The Zags' 2014 recruiting class was named one of the top 35 in the nation by Baseball America.Under Evans' assistance, the Bulldogs have highlighted several season awards including 99 All-WCC players, 14 All-Americans and five Freshman All-Americans. The Bulldogs have also taken home four WCC Player of the Year honors, five WCC Pitcher of the Year accolades, and both a WCC Defensive Player of the Year and WCC Freshman of the Year award.Services are pending.