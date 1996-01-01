Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: First time in GU history no Nat'l Championship game with 5 star recruit

  Today, 01:52 PM
    ZagsGoZags
    Default First time in GU history no Nat'l Championship game with 5 star recruit

    This year was the first year we received a 5 star recruit that we didn't play in the Nat'l Championship game.
    2017 - Zach Collins
    2021 - Jalen Suggs
    2022 - Hickman ranked about 6th?, Sallis ranked #5 or #6, Holmgren ranked #1

    Coincidence and variety of factors at play I suspect.

    Is it harder to integrate lots of 5 stars than one?

    Is it totally dependent on the type of 5 star coming in?

    Are the 5-star ranking agencies that arbitrary? Zach was #20 by 247; 21 by Scout; 32 by Rivals; and 38 by ESPN.

    We have seen some blue blood teams, KY Duke and others with many 5 star recruits, sometimes not in top ten, not ranked, and in one case not Dance at all. And they were used to it. It was our first time.
  Today, 02:02 PM
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Some 5* play like 4, some 4* play like 5. I wouldn't put too much stock in it. Team chemistry, timing, Leadership and balance are the key. The problem with GU is we can't continuously recruit top tier guys like the big boys, so when they leave and we don't fill holes we're in trouble.
