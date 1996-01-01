Thread: 2022 Underclassmen Draft Declaration Date

Can someone confirm if the final date for underclassmen to declare for the draft is before Monday 4/25?
College players and international early entrants have until the end of the day on April 24 to submit their names into the 2022 NBA draft pool.
That's what I see at every site I went to.
Kind of surprised that Chet hasn't announced yet. Not that I have much hope of him staying.
From this list (projected lotto picks):
Chet Holmgren
Paolo Banchero
Jabari Smith Jr
Jalen Duren
Jaden Ivey
Shaedon Sharpe
AJ Griffin
Keegan Murray
Ben Mathurin
Johnny Davis
Malaki Branham
Ochai Agbaji
Ousmane Dieng
Dyson Daniels
Tari Eason
He's only 1 of 2 that have yet to declare.
Prolly just late to the party but nearly all if these guys declared late March to early April.