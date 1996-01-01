Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: 2022 Underclassmen Draft Declaration Date

  1. Today, 08:06 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    2,023

    Default 2022 Underclassmen Draft Declaration Date

    Can someone confirm if the final date for underclassmen to declare for the draft is before Monday 4/25?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:20 AM #2
    daskim
    daskim is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    500

    Default

    College players and international early entrants have until the end of the day on April 24 to submit their names into the 2022 NBA draft pool.

    That's what I see at every site I went to.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:25 AM #3
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    2,023

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    College players and international early entrants have until the end of the day on April 24 to submit their names into the 2022 NBA draft pool.

    That's what I see at every site I went to.
    Great - so by Monday we should have a little more clarity regarding the roster.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:27 AM #4
    daskim
    daskim is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    500

    Default

    Kind of surprised that Chet hasn't announced yet. Not that I have much hope of him staying.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:28 AM #5
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    2,023

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    Kind of surprised that Chet hasn't announced yet. Not that I have much hope of him staying.
    Yeah...I wonder how close to the deadline his declaration is going to be.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:57 AM #6
    Therunner's Avatar
    Therunner
    Therunner is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    969

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    Kind of surprised that Chet hasn't announced yet. Not that I have much hope of him staying.
    Somewhat odd/unique...

    From this list (projected lotto picks):

    Chet Holmgren
    Paolo Banchero
    Jabari Smith Jr
    Jalen Duren
    Jaden Ivey
    Shaedon Sharpe
    AJ Griffin
    Keegan Murray
    Ben Mathurin
    Johnny Davis
    Malaki Branham
    Ochai Agbaji
    Ousmane Dieng
    Dyson Daniels
    Tari Eason

    He's only 1 of 2 that have yet to declare.

    Prolly just late to the party but nearly all if these guys declared late March to early April.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:06 AM #7
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    2,023

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Therunner View Post
    Somewhat odd/unique...

    From this list (projected lotto picks):

    Chet Holmgren
    Paolo Banchero
    Jabari Smith Jr
    Jalen Duren
    Jaden Ivey
    Shaedon Sharpe
    AJ Griffin
    Keegan Murray
    Ben Mathurin
    Johnny Davis
    Malaki Branham
    Ochai Agbaji
    Ousmane Dieng
    Dyson Daniels
    Tari Eason

    He's only 1 of 2 that have yet to declare.

    Prolly just late to the party but nearly all if these guys declared late March to early April.
    Saving the best for last!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules