Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Nembhard Officially off to the Pros

  1. Today, 05:36 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    2,019

    Default Nembhard Officially off to the Pros

    Gonzaga Bulldogs senior Andrew Nembhard to declare for 2022 NBA draft
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...2022-nba-draft

    He also cannot return after entering his name for a 3rd time into the draft process. What a great Zag!

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:40 AM #2
    bartruff1's Avatar
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    8,139

    Default

    Smart kid.... Thanks Andrew, you were a joy to watch.......
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules