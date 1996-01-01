Thread: Oscar Tshiebwe returning to Kentucky

I agree with your second paragraph.
Originally Posted by daskim
Are you saying that the 18-21 year old college basketball players are the "greedy" ones? Can't really blame them for wanting to be compensated in some form for providing millions of dollars to the NCAA by playing basketball.
The real issue, however, remains that lack of standards and guidelines to govern NIL right now. Ultimately, that is the NCAA's responsibility. The issue that remains is how standards will be developed and implemented, and whether those standards will survive a court challenge.
Somehow I consider a scholarship, room and board, tuition, books etc, plus monthly stipend to be compensation.
Not even a smile? What's your problem!