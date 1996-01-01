Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 41 of 41

Thread: Oscar Tshiebwe returning to Kentucky

  1. Yesterday, 07:45 AM #26
    mgadfly
    mgadfly is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Edgewood, WA
    Posts
    1,615

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    Are you saying that the 18-21 year old college basketball players are the "greedy" ones? Can't really blame them for wanting to be compensated in some form for providing millions of dollars to the NCAA by playing basketball.

    The real issue, however, remains that lack of standards and guidelines to govern NIL right now. Ultimately, that is the NCAA's responsibility. The issue that remains is how standards will be developed and implemented, and whether those standards will survive a court challenge.
    California's legislature and its governor tried to push the NCAA to take steps to address this because the writing was on the wall and could not be ignored. But the NCAA, the Pac 12, Mark Few, and every monied interest associated with a multi-billion dollar industry lobbied or publicly spoke against it. California should have never had to pass a law to try to get the NCAA's attention, Mark Few should have stayed in his own lane coaching basketball or at the very least been espousing a lot more proactive approach than he did. The change was coming, Californian Republican and Democrats unanimously passed a bill that intentionally built in an effective date for their law that they knew would be after the matter was decided in courts. The entire purpose was to get the NCAA to get off their rears and do something before leverage was taken away from them by the courts. The NCAA thought it could ignore the issue like it does other challenges and eventually it would go away. The vote was 9 to zilch, it wasn't close, the NCAA, its coaches and committees absolutely failed not only the athletes, but its own purpose and the interests of most of its member institutions.

    Now the California law is the least of the NCAA's worries. To put it in perspective, in May 2021, the NCAA finally got around to convening a committee. How long did the NCAA expect players, politicians, attorneys and judges to wait for them to do something? (When were the White and Obannon cases started? Alston was seven years before the decision.) It is a shocking display of hubris or incompetence and GU and its leadership was (a small) part of the problem.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:15 AM #27
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,897

    Default

    Touch of reality. The lower 2/3rd of the 350-school CBB industry never competed anyway for the blue chip kids who’re getting fat NIL deals. So, no effect on them. Sadly, it’s the schools outside the P5 conferences that had national aspirations that will be hurt the most. You know the list.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 08:31 AM #28
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,888

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Touch of reality. The lower 2/3rd of the 350-school CBB industry never competed anyway for the blue chip kids whore getting fat NIL deals. So, no effect on them. Sadly, its the schools outside the P5 conferences that had national aspirations that will be hurt the most. You know the list.
    Yep. It will be hard to watch the Gonzagas of the world attempt to keep up. All things great about College basketball will start to slip into more of a business type feel. Just like the NBA where you have the handful of teams with the all stars, we will see the same thing happen in College. I hope I'm wrong and GU finds a creative way out of this but I just don't see a great solution. Money talks, and we just don't have the horses and glam of the obvious players.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 09:06 AM #29
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,897

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag View Post
    Yep. It will be hard to watch the Gonzagas of the world attempt to keep up. All things great about College basketball will start to slip into more of a business type feel. Just like the NBA where you have the handful of teams with the all stars, we will see the same thing happen in College. I hope I'm wrong and GU finds a creative way out of this but I just don't see a great solution. Money talks, and we just don't have the horses and glam of the obvious players.

    The only exit from the coming morass is a switch to a major conference while the Zag brand still has candlepower. And that clock is ticking.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 09:09 AM #30
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,835

    Default

    I think unless there is some regulation on NIL it will be the haves and have nots. Like most sports there are salary caps for players and teams, which I feel will be needed in college sports.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 09:10 AM #31
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,403

    Default

    To hear the comments on here about college kids being able to make money, you'd think that 5 star kids are signing at places like Kentucky knowing they're 9th on the depth chart because they're somehow guaranteed NIL money. Some of you are forgetting that in order to get the NIL money, you have to set yourself apart from other exceptional players IN YOUR MARKET.
    In Spokane, I've seen ads in one format or another featuring Timme, Strawther and Watson. But not a single ad with anyone from Wazzu, which is a P5 school 90 miles away and under the same broadcasting area.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 10:01 AM #32
    daskim
    daskim is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    508

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagamatic View Post
    To hear the comments on here about college kids being able to make money, you'd think that 5 star kids are signing at places like Kentucky knowing they're 9th on the depth chart because they're somehow guaranteed NIL money. Some of you are forgetting that in order to get the NIL money, you have to set yourself apart from other exceptional players IN YOUR MARKET.
    In Spokane, I've seen ads in one format or another featuring Timme, Strawther and Watson. But not a single ad with anyone from Wazzu, which is a P5 school 90 miles away and under the same broadcasting area.
    And five star populated teams don't always win the National Championship.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 10:46 AM #33
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,888

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    The only exit from the coming morass is a switch to a major conference while the Zag brand still has candlepower. And that clock is ticking.
    Agreed.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Yesterday, 12:17 PM #34
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,812

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    Are you saying that the 18-21 year old college basketball players are the "greedy" ones? Can't really blame them for wanting to be compensated in some form for providing millions of dollars to the NCAA by playing basketball.

    The real issue, however, remains that lack of standards and guidelines to govern NIL right now. Ultimately, that is the NCAA's responsibility. The issue that remains is how standards will be developed and implemented, and whether those standards will survive a court challenge.
    I agree with your second paragraph.
    Somehow I consider a scholarship, room and board, tuition, books etc, plus monthly stipend to be compensation.
    Not even a smile? What's your problem!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Yesterday, 12:39 PM #35
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    5,413

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    Are you saying that the 18-21 year old college basketball players are the "greedy" ones? Can't really blame them for wanting to be compensated in some form for providing millions of dollars to the NCAA by playing basketball.

    The real issue, however, remains that lack of standards and guidelines to govern NIL right now. Ultimately, that is the NCAA's responsibility. The issue that remains is how standards will be developed and implemented, and whether those standards will survive a court challenge.
    Never did I indicate that these high schoolers/Transfers are greedy BUT the Almighty Dollar is the influencer as these P-5 schools in a round about way, offer the opportunity to make large sums of money, IF they go to that school...

    It doesn't matter if there are five or nine 5* players being recruited and yes not all of them will make millions via NIL BUT the fact that these schools have ways to generate more funds in NIL...

    The NCAA needs to establish RULES to manage NIL, which they have not done so money is being "thrown" at these recruits to sway them to chose one school over another...Those schools that can't or won't play the game will most probably be left at the starting line...IMO
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Yesterday, 01:12 PM #36
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,954

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    The only exit from the coming morass is a switch to a major conference while the Zag brand still has candlepower. And that clock is ticking.
    Spot on, jazz. It's a whole new world out there.

    I'm wondering if the changing face of college hoops, i.e. NIL and the transfer portal, played a role in Jay Wright's retirement?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Yesterday, 01:15 PM #37
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,954

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    Never did I indicate that these high schoolers/Transfers are greedy BUT the Almighty Dollar is the influencer as these P-5 schools in a round about way, offer the opportunity to make large sums of money, IF they go to that school...

    It doesn't matter if there are five or nine 5* players being recruited and yes not all of them will make millions via NIL BUT the fact that these schools have ways to generate more funds in NIL...

    The NCAA needs to establish RULES to manage NIL, which they have not done so money is being "thrown" at these recruits to sway them to chose one school over another...Those schools that can't or won't play the game will most probably be left at the starting line...IMO
    NCAA has done zero, zip, nada about NIL. I don't expect them to, either. They're too busy sitting around a conference room table conjuring up ways to make themselves relevant. So far, they're failing miserably.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Yesterday, 02:08 PM #38
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    5,413

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    NCAA has done zero, zip, nada about NIL. I don't expect them to, either. They're too busy sitting around a conference room table conjuring up ways to make themselves relevant. So far, they're failing miserably.
    TZF isn't that just so sad...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Yesterday, 02:16 PM #39
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    15,541

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    NCAA has done zero, zip, nada about NIL. I don't expect them to, either. They're too busy sitting around a conference room table conjuring up ways to make themselves relevant. So far, they're failing miserably.
    This.
    But we don't play nobody.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Yesterday, 03:23 PM #40
    daskim
    daskim is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    508

    Default

    Is membership in the NCAA entirely voluntary by institution or league?

    Is there anything preventing Power 5/6 conferences, or any conference for that matter, from establishing its own governing authority and cash out any owes royalty monies from the tournaments when withdrawing?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Yesterday, 03:38 PM #41
    Unbiased
    Unbiased is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    383

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    Never did I indicate that these high schoolers/Transfers are greedy BUT the Almighty Dollar is the influencer as these P-5 schools in a round about way, offer the opportunity to make large sums of money, IF they go to that school...

    It doesn't matter if there are five or nine 5* players being recruited and yes not all of them will make millions via NIL BUT the fact that these schools have ways to generate more funds in NIL...

    The NCAA needs to establish RULES to manage NIL, which they have not done so money is being "thrown" at these recruits to sway them to chose one school over another...Those schools that can't or won't play the game will most probably be left at the starting line...IMO
    Not rules, just make the athletes employees of the university.
    Since the athlete, per U.S. Courts, have the rights to their name, image, and likeness as independent contractors (think 1099, that's how they are taxed now)
    the only way out of this mess is an idea suggested a few years ago: that is make the athlete an employee of the school they attend.
    The NCAA balked at this proposal - they didn't want to pay the athlete anything- figuring a free education was enough.

    But companies/corporations/universities can legally allow or not allow outside employment; they can refuse the employee rights to inventions, discoveries, prohibit profiting from their name and image while employed
    by the company/university. The athlete or prospective employee doesn't have to agree. they can seek employment elsewhere.
    I don't see an anti-trust violation since all schools would have agreed with the arrangement, say a salary of ten grand a year plus a free education.
    Some employees in certain industries are paid more than others. I would suspect basketball and football players would be paid more than those in track and field or soccer.
    Oversight by the NCAA would be no different than today.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules