Thread: Kaden Perry back surgery

    Kaden Perry back surgery

    Theres rumbling in the Twitterverse that Kaden had back surgery today. This confirms what a lot of posters around here suspected. If it was a microdiscectomy/laminectomy situation he might be doing rehab at 6 weeks and ready to start basketball activities in 3 months. These are usually done for leg pains, numbness and or weakness, as back surgery in general isnt great for back pain, ironically. I hope there wasnt more to it, but a herniated disc/nerve impingement is most likely in a young guy like that.

    Godspeed, Kaden.

    https://twitter.com/brennagreene_/st...4WUDP17zoGbb3w
    Kaden Perry Back Surgery

    According to KREM's Brenna Greene Kaden Perry had back surgery today:

    https://twitter.com/BrennaGreene_/st...8vHzLwHFdQTObg

    I would guess the Zags are in the market for two transfer bigs now?
    

    Tie goes to the runner. (Who was the runner?)
    

    God speed on a full recovery young man
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
