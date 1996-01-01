Thread: Kaden Perry back surgery

Theres rumbling in the Twitterverse that Kaden had back surgery today. This confirms what a lot of posters around here suspected. If it was a microdiscectomy/laminectomy situation he might be doing rehab at 6 weeks and ready to start basketball activities in 3 months. These are usually done for leg pains, numbness and or weakness, as back surgery in general isnt great for back pain, ironically. I hope there wasnt more to it, but a herniated disc/nerve impingement is most likely in a young guy like that.
Godspeed, Kaden.
https://twitter.com/brennagreene_/st...4WUDP17zoGbb3w