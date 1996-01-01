Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Gonzaga at Oregon State on Monday and Tuesday

-
Gonzaga Baseball: Gonzaga at Oregon State on Monday and Tuesday
Gonzaga opens a two-game midweek series beginning this evening with Oregon State.
Television ~ Tonight's game will air live on the Pac-12 Networks at 5:30pm
Live Stats Link
Listen Online ~ Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the Varsity Network, which is available for users with smartphones and tablets. Download the free Varsity Network application for live games and archived broadcasts.
Live Video ~ Subscribers to the Pac-12 Network can find the game online at Pac-12.com or by using the Pac-12 Now app on smartphones and tablets.
Gonzaga Baseball Schedule Link
Oregon State Baseball Link
Last edited by TerpZag; Today at 04:12 PM.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules