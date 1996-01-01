Results 1 to 16 of 16

Thread: Strawther Declares

    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Strawther Declares

    Strawther has declared for the nba draft. We will see if he hires an agent or has the opportunity to come back for another year.

    https://twitter.com/julianstrawther/...GXuFQG1Ywpkm_g
  2. Today, 10:02 AM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    zagsfanforlife:
    Strawther has declared for the nba draft. We will see if he hires an agent or has the opportunity to come back for another year.

    https://twitter.com/julianstrawther/...GXuFQG1Ywpkm_g
    Hilarious. He out-Norvells Norvell. What are these guys thinking?
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Best of luck. With that said, nowhere near ready for the jump. If he gets good Intel on what he needs to work on that's great but he will get lost in the shuffle.

    I hate to see kids go early when they are not ready. If he is done with College and wants to go the Euro or NBA route I get it. Strawther is a player that can really highlight his draft stock next year, he did not have a great performance when it really mattered against elite competition.
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    jazzdelmar:
    Hilarious. He out-Norvells Norvell. What are these guys thinking?
    +10
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    HenneZag:
    Best of luck. With that said, nowhere near ready for the jump. If he gets good Intel on what he needs to work on that's great but he will get lost in the shuffle.

    I hate to see kids ho early when they are not ready. If he is done with College and wants to go the Euro or NBA route I get it. Strawther is a player that can really highlight his draft stock next year, he did not have a great performance when it really mattered against elite competition.
    Hens, you’re being way too kind. He was the 5th option.
    strikenowhere
    Hey could we perhaps not s@#! on the kid?
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Honest question. Is there a downside to declaring?
    I think the rules allow you to declare for the draft, hire a certified agent and gather intel on what the NBA thinks of you and still come back and play college ball.

    PS. Link doesnt work for me.
    bdmiller7
    23dpg:
    Honest question. Is there a downside to declaring?
    I think the rules allow you to declare for the draft, hire a certified agent and gather intel on what the NBA thinks of you and still come back and play college ball.

    PS. Link doesn’t work for me.
    Exactly. I expected him to declare and I bet the coaches encouraged it. Why not get all the feedback you can?
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    23dpg:
    Honest question. Is there a downside to declaring?
    I think the rules allow you to declare for the draft, hire a certified agent and gather intel on what the NBA thinks of you and still come back and play college ball.

    PS. Link doesn’t work for me.
    He changed his emoji choices and then reposted. Sorry
    bartruff1's Avatar
    bartruff1
    Smart move....
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    strikenowhere:
    Hey could we perhaps not s@#! on the kid?
    The collective opinion here is he’s not near ready. If he’s getting a free tutorial, that’s great.
    zagfan08
    HenneZag:
    Best of luck. With that said, nowhere near ready for the jump. If he gets good Intel on what he needs to work on that's great but he will get lost in the shuffle.

    I hate to see kids go early when they are not ready. If he is done with College and wants to go the Euro or NBA route I get it. Strawther is a player that can really highlight his draft stock next year, he did not have a great performance when it really mattered against elite competition.
    He was great against Duke. Unfortunately didnt play well later in the year. NBA takes fliers on guys from 25-40 mostly for potential, and hes got that (although he is almost definitely not going in that range). Still imagine hes coming back after receiving feedback, but Julian would have a better chance than Norvell ever did.
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    zagfan08:
    He was great against Duke. Unfortunately didn’t play well later in the year. NBA takes fliers on guys from 25-40 mostly for potential, and he’s got that (although he is almost definitely not going in that range). Still imagine he’s coming back after receiving feedback, but Julian would have a better chance than Norvell ever did.
    I agree he will most likely be back. I would like to look at his shooting percentage in March or the last 10 games or so. I get that NBA takes fliers but it will be a detriment if he gets swayed early and ends up getting kicked down to garbage league. Strawther has to ability to increase his stock and make some more money if he stays. Atleast I see it that way but I'm not an expert. You have a big game or 2 and scouts start talking 1st or 2nd round NBA potential based off that. To me it's more about consistency and the whole package.
    webspinnre
    I don't understand some peoples' negative reaction. There's really no downside here. He declares, gets some feedback, comes back.
  15. Today, 10:52 AM #15
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    webspinnre:
    I don't understand some peoples' negative reaction. There's really no downside here. He declares, gets some feedback, comes back.
    You’re right of course. The negativity exists in the slight possibility he might stay in the draft.
    zagzilla
    Novell-esque if he doesnt return after testing the waters. Hell be headed for UDFA.GLeague..Euro career arc. Not that theres necessarily anything inherently wrong with that but with a junior year where he gets to be featured more on offense he could get an NBA contract, IMO.

