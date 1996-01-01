Thread: Strawther Declares

Strawther has declared for the nba draft. We will see if he hires an agent or has the opportunity to come back for another year.
https://twitter.com/julianstrawther/...GXuFQG1Ywpkm_g
Best of luck. With that said, nowhere near ready for the jump. If he gets good Intel on what he needs to work on that's great but he will get lost in the shuffle.
I hate to see kids go early when they are not ready. If he is done with College and wants to go the Euro or NBA route I get it. Strawther is a player that can really highlight his draft stock next year, he did not have a great performance when it really mattered against elite competition.
Hey could we perhaps not s@#! on the kid?
Honest question. Is there a downside to declaring?
I think the rules allow you to declare for the draft, hire a certified agent and gather intel on what the NBA thinks of you and still come back and play college ball.
Smart move....
I don't understand some peoples' negative reaction. There's really no downside here. He declares, gets some feedback, comes back.
Novell-esque if he doesnt return after testing the waters. Hell be headed for UDFA .GLeague ..Euro career arc. Not that theres necessarily anything inherently wrong with that but with a junior year where he gets to be featured more on offense he could get an NBA contract, IMO.
