Thread: Making a Burrito: 20yr anniversary

-
Making a Burrito: 20yr anniversary
So...
About ten days ago, out of the blue, I got an email from Bowser (Bowser!), telling me that he had found his printout of my burrito post, that April 17th was the 20yr anniversary, and whether I wanted it. I didn't remember much about the post, and I'd always wanted a copy, so I said sure.
The background here is that there was a user on that board that went by the name mikeness30, who would write (very) lengthy posts about basketball technique that kind of didn't fit in with the spirit of the board at the time, and drove me nuts. Now, twenty years older and five years wiser, I would just ignore it. But at some point back then I got just annoyed enough to take one of his posts and...rejigger it. As you can see below, he was pretty verbose. And if you read closely enough, you can probably replace the burrito stuff with basketball terminology and figure out what he was saying.
My memory might be wrong here, but I don't think we ever heard from him again. Sorry, MikeNess30. Hope you're doing well.
I've added comments that were included in the scan as well, which is a nice trip down memory lane with regard to some of the users back then. Extra points for anyone that remembers our forum being hosted on ezboard.
Special thanks to Bowser for finding and scanning the post, and Birddog (Birddog!) for making sure I was able to successfully get in touch with Bowser.
Finally, there are a couple references that don't age particularly well, but I left them in there for the sake of completeness.
So here you go - the Making a Burrito post, from April 17, 2002.
Enjoy,
Surf
---------------------
Making a burrito - Technical
I think when folks cook, often many will think that a cook simmers a lot, or sears a lot of beef, or reduces a lot. This is certainly not always the case. I think you can use some of these attributes to gauge to a degree as to whether or not a cook is a good poultry chef but some of these attributes can be as a result of very poor cooking skills.
I think the first and most important aspect of what makes a good burrito is the torilla and the filling. If you get a tortilla that really holds the filling, so to speak, then that tortilla will make up for a myriad of fillings, but these fillings can catch up with them, a'la salsa against avocado, when the goods are undercooked. Sloppy tortillas open the door for splatters on white upholstery. Not good. You have to melt meat and vegetables together with refried beans being the glue that binds.
One of the keys to burritos, no matter what aspect of it you are looking at is balance. Whether it be balance away from the meat in terms of amount or balance when you are cooking the filling. Balance and all other aspects of the burrito can be equated to a phrase I have used before in dissecting other aspects of the burrito and that is the phrase "sitting down". Getting to the toilet and seeing if you can drop your ass instead of either bending over at the waist or running outside and away from house like they have grease stuck up their arse. You get your rest in the morning, not after dinner. It is cliched and true as the day is long. If you do a lot of "reacting" on this I assure you that you will have problems stopping other foods.
When watching a cook and/or teaching cooks to make burritos there are several different ways to go about this. The first thing you need to look for is does a cook or group of cooks chop with their wrists first when the ingredients are prepared or do they move their forearms first. There are a couple of different ways to instill this. One is to run what we used to call a cooking class. You basically start out first with lettuce, groups of two and chop from the edge of the leafy green to an imaginary line that divides the head. The forearm cook can not cross that imaginary line that separates the lettuce and it is not a drill
that goes to the edge of the chopping block, just from the half head of lettuce court to the line. The cooks should start with their hands behind their back this way they learn to drop their asses and also how to move their wrists first and foremost. You then move this drill out to the full chopping block length, from edge to edge.
I see a lot of cooks also who have either not been taught and or simply refuse to learn that when you approach the lettuce with the knife that you do not turn your body sideways, in doing this you become half the cook you were prior. Some players do this thinking they are forcing a head of lettuce one way or the other, depending upon which is their strong hand but this simply give the lettuce head a very open lane to the floor either way because once the head goes on the floor towards the garbage the cook has to pivot just to get even. By then it is too late. A cook should always approach in the squared up position with the head of lettuce. If you want to force it to a specific hand you simply move over on the strong hand four to eight inches but stay squared with it.
Another thing I see a lot of cooks do is when they square up to chop, they might drop their butt, but often they still end up off balance because they put their hands down at their sides and/or out in front of them. This leads to one of three things. First it gives a chopper who can read the vegetable the chance to get off a chop with no leaf in his face. The second thing it does is pull the lettuce forward putting him off balance again. Third thing it often does is create out of reaction reaching as the first reaction to a reaction of the lettuce reacting to the cooks reaction to the lettuce. All in all a lot of reacting takes place.
With all of these things in stance and approach, another very important thing to remember is what is the target that the cook is honing in on? This might sound a bit funny but if you watch a lot of cooks they go with every garnish, switching their ingredients back and forth getting off balance even before the rest of the filling has been made. Keeping your eyes on the mixing bowl, which is what you ultimately want, or your date's mid-section should hopefully greatly cut down on the going for fakes and shifting of feet which just makes the male partner salivate.
When it comes to what to do with the hands I am of the mindset you want a cook to keep his hands at 90 degree bent angle with his palms up when the tomatoes are being juggled and you want at least one hand up when it is not being juggled. I think if you have your hands out with the palms up by near to your body you will reach less and if you do reach you will be reach up instead of reaching down which almost always assures that there's a reach happening and reaching is what you want to avoid because reaching can be perceived negatively rather than accidentally running into your woman's body. It just looks worse.
The next aspect of making a burrito that is awful darn important to look at is the folding aspect of it. A lot of breakdown defensively, from a burrito perspective, begins with the poor closing out you see far and wide in the Taco Del Mars. Much of this is from the simple fact that these cooks do not spend any time during the training week just running some dry run close out drills. Does not take a long time to do but it certainly can ensure some better mind and muscle memory come folding time. The closing out method I subscribe to is one where you do for the initial close out you do come out with either your right and or left foot forward, depending upon what the over all philosophy is on folding,(i.e. rolling it like a carpet from end to end or to the middle when closing out from 45 degree angles down to the end) closing out with your weight slightly back on the back leg with your butt dropped, leaning back slightly with hands up in case of squirt. If the cook gets out there and as he gets within two feet of the counter he squares himself back up, chopping up the steps and squaring up again in regular folding position. Keeping up on the balls of the feet are another important aspect of folding. You see a lot of kids who get flat-footed and even if they might be instrinsically quick they often get squirted on because they are not ready to react and I explain the effects of reacting above.
The last thing that is very imperative to watch for is for a cook who has his feet too far apart. The first step in folding is one of a reach with that lead foot to cover the tortilla whichever direction he attempts to go. But, if you think about it, if you have your feet all ready nearly has far apart as possible then your first reaching step will and can only be a small one. This does not mean you should have your feet together but the same rule that applies to the distance your feet should be when folding your burrito also applies to sex. Keep a base of about four to six inches more than shoulder width. This way you can drop your butt and also really get a good thrust out with your first step when your woman drives.
Some thoughts and comments on making a burrito for the individual cook.
EnqineerZag
-----------
Re: Making a burrito - Technical
this website isn't about burritos - it's about basketball. While your post is humorous in its parity of mikeness, he does have a point - this site is about basketball, and there are those who like to read/discuss technical aspects of the game. You don't have to be one of them if you don't want to.
surfmonkev89
------------
Re: Making a burrito - Technical
I'm the son of chef and I resent your remarks
Zagaholic
---------
Sorry I'm a perfectionist- it's in my nature you see
It's parody, not parity.
And there are those who like to discuss the technical aspects of burrito cooking. I realized reading that post by surfmonkey that I am woefully unknowledgeable about the technical aspects of making a burrito, technical aspects that only the son of a chef would be able to impart. I would wager that there are other heretofore happily ignorant amateur burrito makers on this board who will learn from this thread. You don't have to be one of them if you don't want to. ©
COGChef
-------
Excellent post SurfMonkey!
Surfmonkey, I have already left a message with my superiors at Cataldo, the COG, Spikes, as well as their superiors at Marriot corporate headquarters as to how to make the perfect burrito!
Seeing as this is a basketball site, and I've already read your detractor's posts, I must remind those who may have forgotten, as well as those who may not be "in the know," that freshman and sophomores are required to live in on- campus facilities, and as such, must have a meal plan. There are redshirts and underclassmen on the basketball team, and they, of course, have on-campus meal plans. How many times have those of us with meal plans had to intercept the last hashbrown triangle from Turiaf on a Sunday morning? Rest assured, too many to count.
SurfMonkey, perhaps your next technical post should be about the best way to maneuver through the difficult three man defense of the soggy blueberry pancake line, or the even more daunting task of stopping Mario, now that he's around campus pretty regularly, obviously being punched into the COG by some freshman chump, from practically drinking the last bit of gravy meant to be enjoyed on EVERYONE'S biscuits at the COG.
Believe me, this site is about basketball, and perfect burritos, hashbrown triangles, and gravy servings are just as important as basketball at GU, if not more so...
So, everyone donate lOOmillion bucks and call it good. I can't wait to eat my hashbrown triangle in the new twelve story hexagonal arena as I line up for tickets at 10:45am each Sunday in the seasons to come!
ForzaGonzaga
------------
Yes!!!
OUTSTANDING post Surfmonkey!
It needed to be done
GoZags
------
Two way tie for POY
Boy do I feel foolish. I've always maintained that no single post could EVER come close to topping Bong's Masterpiece the thought provoking and mind stimulating saga 1.
Surfmonkey, you have also created a Masterpiece.
I tip my cap to you, for your creative genius rivals that other zaghoops.com great, Bong Krosby. Attaboy.
Birddawgus
----------
I disagree
Bowser's post is still #1, and frankly, it should be in some sort of "Hall of Fame"
Janet
-----
Bowserism at it's finest
One of the better posts I've read on this site and certainly needs to be mentioned in the same bad breath with some of Bowser's work. I applaud it. For those of you who can't see the connection to basketball, with the 2 3 zone or the halfcourt trap, I forgive your ignorance.
GoZags
------
You are correct. I inadvertantly have given Bong credit for Bowser's masterpiece. The first several words of my initial post are incredibly accurate. Thanks for the correction.
Birddawgus
----------
All this theory
About the hands, their placement, their position relative to the task, alignment etc, and no mention of washing them. Frankly I think your fundamentals are lacking, and with that your credibility as well. Just my .02 Birddog
SleepyPiqs
----------
Post of the year!!! It will have me laughing all day. BobZag should keep this one on top for a week or so.
Great work!!!
NewJerseyZag
------------
Burritos ... and the LEGEND of "FavZAG"
Love it! This is right up there with the earlier work about NCAA's Fowler and the different levels of Dante's Inferno!
LargeWilliam
------------
What about the all important salsa? Your work scored high in technical merit but the artistic interpretation side of the equation is just as significant, if not more so, in the overall success of the burrito. All too mnay times I have witnessed an outstanding technical presentation go for naught because of a major fubar on the artistic side. In most cases this was due to a lack of regard for the significance of the salsa. Salsa sans cilantro can doom an outstanding technical presentation. The best folds known to man cannot overcome the presence of inferior salsa. Just a thought.
mikeness30
----------
Re: Making a burrito - Technical
Monkey man, funny, very funny actually. Though I would think you would be labeled as a son of something else other than a chef. But then, hey, to each their own lot in life.
Two questions I suppose. In relation to this magnificent burrito post.
First, have you ever been a chef before yourself or is this simply something you learned from dad and have never actually practiced in front of a group like your pappa did? Second hand knoweldge always seems to taint any thought's on such precise things when attempting to put them down in words.
Next question. Did you get your ass kicked a lot on the playground as a child? Just curious.
Zaqmantis2001
-------------
A quote from one of your last posts:
"To many know-it-alls in Spokane as is. They seem to be the one's getting touchy. I have always noticed that whenver you speak to something someone does not udnerstand they will react one of two ways. They will ask questions and learn, which is what I like to do. No such thing as a dumb question. Or they will do what many on this site do, tear into and get personal and throw out insults."
I guess you have lowered yourself to the level of all of the "know-it-alls" out here. I suppose you could, God forbid, appreciate the parody. Someone once told Barbara Walters that she shouldn't be updet over Gilda Radnor's impression of her on SNL-rather consider it a compliment.
BoZarth
-------
Not gloating, because I wanted to eat a better burrito, but I told all of you so a very long time ago about Taco Del Mar's sloppiness in burrito rolling and in general the over-all inability of their staff to make good lunch time adjustments.
COGChef
-------
Bad form Mikeness, bad form indeed, -nm
zaq3000
-------
Whats funny is...that this is a basketball site.
i actually read and enjoyed reading how to make a great burrito from surfmonkey, but i have never read any post about basketball from mikeness.
on a basketball site, if a guy can write a better 5000 word post about a burrito than you can about the fundamentals and logistics of the hook-bank shot, than you probably need to hang up your day job as a poster on this site.
this is your job, isn't it?
-
Thanks for all the work involved in getting this thread reposted. It brought a broad smile to my face and jogged a lot of memories. Hats off to you Surfmonkey 89 and thanks to Bowser for being a hoarder!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules