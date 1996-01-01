Thread: What Is The Annual Budget and Income for GU Athletics

Dave Boling has a story in today's Spokesman Review about the challenges new AD Chris Standiford faces following the retirement of Mike Roth. Apparently, a story, produced by the university website last fall, demonstrated the growth of the athletic department's budget as well as increases in revenues. According to Boling, a huge deficit exists:
This can't be correct.. . . the athletic budget in 1998, when Roth took over as full-time AD, was $3 million; by 2021, it was up to $22.7 million. During that span, annual revenue grew from $250,000 to $8.6 million. And the number of full- time employees swelled from 12 to more than 100.