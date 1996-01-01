Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: What Is The Annual Budget and Income for GU Athletics

  1. Today, 06:23 AM #1
    daskim
    daskim is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    492

    Default What Is The Annual Budget and Income for GU Athletics

    Dave Boling has a story in today's Spokesman Review about the challenges new AD Chris Standiford faces following the retirement of Mike Roth. Apparently, a story, produced by the university website last fall, demonstrated the growth of the athletic department's budget as well as increases in revenues. According to Boling, a huge deficit exists:

    . . . the athletic budget in 1998, when Roth took over as full-time AD, was $3 million; by 2021, it was up to $22.7 million. During that span, annual revenue grew from $250,000 to $8.6 million. And the number of full- time employees swelled from 12 to more than 100.
    This can't be correct.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:58 AM #2
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    9,111

    Default

    https://www.collegefactual.com/colle...t-life/sports/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules