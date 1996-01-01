-
The Truong Twins are playing overseas in the Bali Tournament for the Vietnam Nation
From the GU Wbb Twitter page:
The @Twinballerz are playing overseas in the Bali Tournament for the Vietnam National Team! 👏👏👏
For more information on the tournament, visit their Facebook page here: https://m.facebook.com/ablbasketballleague/
Good Luck K-Le and K-Ln
Repping the Zags internationally,
ZagDad
