Gonzaga University: Lifelong Service a Hallmark at GU
Lifelong Service a Hallmark at GU
This spring, Gonzaga University recognized 770 years of combined service of 2021 anniversarians, those who have had a milestone anniversary of 25 years or more in their professional life at GU.
On behalf of the entire University community, the many students you have taught or mentored, the many colleagues you have worked with, and the many tasks you have carried out in service of our primary mission of educating students, I want to express my deepest thanks and gratitude for your years of service and loyal dedication to this university, said President Thayne McCulloh.
Congrats to all!
Gonzaga University Article Link
