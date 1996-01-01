Gonzaga women's basketball player Cierra Walker was selected to the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association (ADA) 20th Annual Scholar Athlete Team, presented by ARMS Software. Walker is one of 10 players nationally selected to the team, and it marks the second-straight season she has been selected for the award.Walker earns her second DI-AAA ADA Scholar Athlete honor following a successful season in a Bulldog uniform. Walker held a starting role in the 2021-22 season, averaging 8.9 points per game shooting 42 percent from long range to lead the Zags. The Oregon City, Ore., native finished in double-figures 14 times on the season and hit at least two three-pointers in 21 times on the season with a career-high of eight three-pointers in her Senior Day. The sixth-year is finishing up her Master's degree in organizational leadership and is set to graduate this May; she boasts a perfect 4.00 graduate GPA.Walker is the 12th Zag to be honored with the award in program history. Under Head Coach Lisa Fortier, Wirth (twice) and Walker (twice), along with Campbell, Chandler Smith (twice), Kiara Kudron, Shelby Cheslek and Sunny Greinacher have each been named to the Division I-AAA ADA Women's Scholar Athlete Team.