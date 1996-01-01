Thread: Withers: "Zags: A solution in search of a problem?"

But we don't play nobody.
A column in search of a point of view…..
With all due respect to Bud, I think he is missing the much bigger point: The talk of Gonzaga bolting the WCC for the Big East has very little to due with X's and O's, (or the regular season as adequate preparation for the post-season) but has everything to do with $'s. For all the perennial talk of an improving WCC, the sad fact of the matter is the important trendlines are heading downward -- attendance, media coverage, recruiting are all, generally, declining among most of the WCC's constituent members. For a variety of reasons (demographics, cultural trends on the west coast, etc.), there is no student interest in collegiate athletics or any meaningful community support for most WCC teams and I don't see that changing. Gonzaga enjoys a unique position in the conference, with massive student and community support -- the kind of support fairly common in the Big East. As GU's program has evolved it now finds itself having far more in common with Big East schools than those in the WCC, despite its geography. Seton Hall can regularly fill-up the 18,000 seat Prudential Center. Marquette the same with its 17,000 Fiserv Forum. Given the right conference matchup, St. John's can fill the Garden. Can you imagine any team in the WCC garnering that kind of interest and support? And this support, most importantly, translates into money: Big East media exposure is excellent, and their television scheduling is masterful with games on nearly every night of the week including the weak sisters of the conference. Meanwhile, way out west, the WCC fades into oblivion. The number 1 team in the nation played in virtual darkness at several points in the season. Collectively, the WCC just doesn't have the bargaining power to negotiate media arrangements that are appropriate for Gonzaga. Gloria has one bargaining chip (the Zags) and I'm afraid that's just not enough. So there is indeed, in my opinion, a big problem and Gonzaga can either look for a solution or accept its fate.