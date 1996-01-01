Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: BYU coach Jeff Judkins retiring

    seacatfan
    Default BYU coach Jeff Judkins retiring

    I thought this was noteworthy. While BYU will soon be departing for the Big 12, as long as they are still in the WCC I expect they will be GU's main competition for conference supremacy.
    ZagDad84
    Default

    That seems a little unusual.

    In a recent interview, he was quoted as wanting to maintain an annual game with Gonzaga after the cougars left for the Big 12.

    Had many firsts this year, did not do as well as expected in the NCAA tournament but ran into a very good Villanova team in the first round.

    He was a good coach, I am sure that BYU is going to miss him.

    Link: https://byucougars.com/story/w-baske...retirement-byu

    ZagDad
