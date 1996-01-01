No. 14 Gonzaga set to Host Portland in Three-Game WCC Swing

in convincing fashion over Pepperdine at home as well as a dominant 12-0 midweek win over in-state rival Washington State. They've been ranked amongst the Top 25 teams in the nation in both polls for six consecutive weeks, boasting a No. 15 ranking in the RPI with a 4-3 record in Quad 1 games.vs. RHP Brett Gillis (6-1, 51 IP, 67 K, 1.76 ERA)vs. RHP Brock Gillis (2-3, 32 IP, 30 K, 6.19 ERA)vs. RHP Eli Morse (5-0, 49.1 IP, 63 K, 3.47 ERA)The Bulldogs have made two of the last three tournaments that have been held, and are nationally ranked in multiple polls for the second season in a row.Since 2016, GU boasts a 194-126 record, with four WCC titles (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021) and three NCAA Tournament appearances (2016, 2018, 2021). 19 former Zags have been selected in the MLB Draft since then, with four making their major league debuts during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The Zags have a 101-76 record against WCC opponents in that span.Since 2019, Gonzaga scored 437 total runs against WCC opponents, which leads the conference. The Bulldogs have led the WCC four separate times in strikeout since 2016, including Brandon Bailey's 125 strikeouts in 2016, which was tied-7th for the most in Division I NCAA Baseball.In the past decade, 52 Zags have been selected as All-WCC members, with eleven earning WCC First-Team honors, ten making the WCC Second Team, and 19 honorable Mentions. In 2021, GU picked up a program-record nine All-WCC honorees while taking three of the five major awards.Coach Mark Machtolf has earned WCC Coach of the Year four times during his tenure at Gonzaga, including twice since 2017. In addition, GU has had two WCC Players of the Year, two WCC Defensive Players of the Year, and three WCC Pitchers of the Year in the past decade.GU has had five Collegiate Baseball All-American selections in the past decade, including two second-team and three third-team selections. Gonzaga has also had two Academic All-Americans and two Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American selections since 2011 to go with seven total All-West team selections, including Marco Gonzales' 2012 All-West Coast Player of the Year season.In Tuesday's weekday matchup against in-state rival Washington State, McGee and Rando both slammed homers in the first frame to kickstart a dominant offensive performance that resulted in a 12-0 win.All three games saw sudden bursts of offense after periods of stasis  GU broke Friday's game one open with a six-run ninth to run away with an 11-3 victory before a pair of back-and-forth slugfests in Game two and three. The Dons turned an 11-all tie into a 14-11 win with a three-run walkoff homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to even the series on Saturday, but the Bulldogs got the last laugh in the finale, putting 12 runs on the board over the final three frames for a 17-14 win that was their most high-scoring of the season so far.Tyler Rando (.583) and Ezra Samperi (.500) led the Bulldogs in batting average over the weekend, with Grayson Sterling driving in a team-high nine runs. Nine different Bulldogs batters drove in at least two runs, including a team-high two homers from Ezra Samperi that helped him collect seven RBI and a team-high 14 total bases.After sweeping the conference series on the road in 2021, Gonzaga leads the all-time series between the two teams 57-14 since 2000. The Zags won an earlier non-conference matchup against Portland in March, dropping the first game 2-0 before winning two straight to clinch the series. Before dropping the 2-0 decision on March 5, GU had strung together 12 straight wins over the Pilots dating back to 2016, and are now winners of four straight against them.From 2018-2022, twenty-two different pitchers for Gonzaga have finished seasons with under a 3.50 ERA (minimum 3 games pitched). Right now, five GU pitchers on the current roster meet that standard.Nine Bulldogs have driven in double-digit runs and four have connected on double-digit extra base hits, led by redshirt freshman(22 RBI, 12 2B, two 3B) and redshirt sophomore Grayson Sterling (20 RBI, 10 2B).The Zags have one of their most youthful lineups in recent memory, with three underclassmen hitting above .300.leads the lineup in average (.327) with a team-high .961 OPS and the most homers on the team (4) and third-most RBI (19).is among the toughest to strike out in the nation, ranking No. 44 nationally with only 10 K's in 110 at-bats so far this season. He ranks second on the team in base on balls (14) while notching double-digit runs (23) and RBI (15).Portland will be the seventh Top-100 RPI team the Bulldogs will face this season.....