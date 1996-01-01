Baseball Inks Pair of 2022 Standouts to NLIs
Greg Marmo and Sam Stem join incoming class that now boasts seven new freshmen
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga baseball head coach Mark Machtolf announced the signing of Colorado prospect Sam Stem and IMG Academy's Greg Marmo to National Letters of Intent Thursday, adding a pair of highly-touted position players to an incoming class that now boasts seven new freshmen.
"We believe these two young men will be a great addition to our program and serve as a great complement to the seven-player class we signed this fall," said GU Head Coach Mark Machtolf. "Omaha remains as our goal, and bringing in players like Stem and Marmo is a huge part of that road."
Sam Stem
1B/OF | Erie, Co. | Erie HS
A four-year letterman at Erie High School, Stem led the team in nearly every offensive category in 2021 en route to NCAC First-Team All-Conference and BocoPreps First-Team All-Region honors. Stem also picked up a Preseason All-American West Region nod from Perfect Game ahead of this spring, and was a 2021 All-State Academic honoree for both fall and spring.
"I choose Gonzaga because it is the place where I believe I can be the best version of myself," Stem said on his choice to sign with GU. "Gonzaga provides a place to challenge myself and grow athletically, academically, and spiritually. Coach Machtolf and his staff have created a great program with success to show for it.
The coaching staff invest in the growth and development of their players, which I am looking for. I am really grateful for this opportunity to join this community. Go Zags!"
Machtolf on Stem:
"We are excited to add Sam to the Zags program. He is an exciting young OF who we believe has the potential to develop into a very good player."
Greg Marmo
SS | Santa Barbara, Calif. | IMG Academy
His freshman year, Marmo was his league's offensive player of the year at Dos Pueblos High before making the transition to IMG Academy in Florida to focus on his game, most recently making IMG's All-Star Team and a National Team while touting a 3.96 GPA in a variety of AP and honors classes.
"I chose Gonzaga because of the close knit community, as well as being a part of a winning program with coaches that know how to develop and get the best out of each and every player," Marmo said.
Machtolf on Marmo:
"Greg is an infielder we believe has a chance to help us and the ability to stay on the left side of the infield. He's competed on a high level versus good competition and we believe that will serve him well when he steps onto campus."