Baseball Inks Pair of 2022 Standouts to NLIs

A four-year letterman at Erie High School, Stem led the team in nearly every offensive category in 2021 en route to NCAC First-Team All-Conference and BocoPreps First-Team All-Region honors. Stem also picked up a Preseason All-American West Region nod from Perfect Game ahead of this spring, and was a 2021 All-State Academic honoree for both fall and spring."We are excited to add Sam to the Zags program. He is an exciting young OF who we believe has the potential to develop into a very good player."His freshman year, Marmo was his league's offensive player of the year at Dos Pueblos High before making the transition to IMG Academy in Florida to focus on his game, most recently making IMG's All-Star Team and a National Team while touting a 3.96 GPA in a variety of AP and honors classes."Greg is an infielder we believe has a chance to help us and the ability to stay on the left side of the infield. He's competed on a high level versus good competition and we believe that will serve him well when he steps onto campus."