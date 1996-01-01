-
2023 Milan Momcilovic
Trent Markwith
@TMarkwith14
·
Apr 10
Milan Momcilovic had a great overall weekend in Orlando, averaging 21.3 PPG with 15 made 3’s in 4 games. High & quick release from 3, savvy mid-post game, good passer, productive in various screen/hand-off actions. High IQ. Due for more offers.
Phenom University
@PhenomUniverse
·
19m
Kentucky, Gonzaga, Virginia, Stanford and Creighton are the latest schools to reach out on 2023 6-8+ F
@MilanMomcilovi5
of
@PewaukeeHoops
