2022 WNBA Draft is Today - Monday 4/11/2022
The 2022 WNBA is today and will be televised on ESPN at 4:00 PM PST.
Currently 108 NCAA student athletes have declared for the WNBA draft. These 108 NCAA student athletes, supplemented by international players, unsigned former WNBA players, etc. form the pool for the WNBA teams from which are to select.
There are 12 teams in the WNBA which each get 3 selections so there will be 36 players selected tonight. That does not mean each team will draft 3 times, as in the NBA, draft picks are included in trades and in the WNBA draft picks can be sold. For example, as of this morning, Chicago does not have a draft pick.
Probably an equal number of players will sign training camp contracts and get a chance to practice with the team and maybe see action in 1-3 games to make their case.
Keep in mind that while each WNBA team can have up to 13 team members most only keep 11-12 active members on the team so that makes only about 144 active basketball players in the WNBA. So, while 36 people will be drafted and maybe another 24-36 may be given training camp contracts, history says only 10-15 of those players will be on the rosters of WNBA teams come opening day.
According to ESPN projections, local/Pac-12 players are concerned, only a very limited few are expected to be drafted in the 3 rounds of the draft:
#5 to the New York Liberty - Nyara Sabally - Oregon - 6'5" - Forward/Center - Redshirt Junior
#21 to the Seattle Storm - Lexie Hull - Stanford - 6'1" - G
#24 to the Connecticut Sun - Mya Hollingshed - Colorado - 6'3" - Senior
Mid-Major Projected Draft Picks:
#9 to the LA Sparks - Kierstan Bell - Florida Gulf Coast - 6-foot-1 - guard - junior
#26 to the Phoenix Mercury - Ameshya Williams-Holliday - Jackson State - 6-foot-4 - Center - Senior
#32 to the Phoenix Mercury - Jasmine Dickey - Delaware - 5-foot-10 - Forward - Senior
#33 to the Seattle Storm - Hannah Sjerven - South Dakota - 6-foot-2 - Forward - Senior
#35 to the Las Vegas Aces - Macee Williams - IUPUI - 6-foot-2 - Power Forward - Senior
A couple of other interesting notes:
- 3 International players are projected to be drafted, one in each round.
- of possible interest to Zag Fans, two Louisville players are projected to be drafted; Emily Engstler at #4 to Indiana and Kianna Smith at #27 to LA Sparks
Link: https://www.espn.com/wnba/story/_/id...-ready-rebuild
