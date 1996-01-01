Thread: Kenny Lofton Jr. from La Tech.

Is there interest?
Personally, this guy would be number one on my list.
I believe he has an Oscar Tshiebwe level ceiling. Maybe not as good at getting two hands on the ball, but blocking out? Good Lord. This wide body can flat move people around. Elite "block out" ability doesn't just create rebounds for yourself. It creates rebounds for everybody. He is Charles Barkley reincarnate. Relative to low post scoring, his "up and under" post move is as good as Timme's.
I think there is some type of Zag connection. I can't recall if it was Suggs or Holmgren as his teammate for an all-star game, or if it was Few coaching him in some USA basketball format. I do think there is some type of connection though.
Go after this guy. Go after him hard.