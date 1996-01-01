Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Kenny Lofton Jr. from La Tech.

    Default Kenny Lofton Jr. from La Tech.

    Is there interest?

    Personally, this guy would be number one on my list.

    I believe he has an Oscar Tshiebwe level ceiling. Maybe not as good at getting two hands on the ball, but blocking out? Good Lord. This wide body can flat move people around. Elite "block out" ability doesn't just create rebounds for yourself. It creates rebounds for everybody. He is Charles Barkley reincarnate. Relative to low post scoring, his "up and under" post move is as good as Timme's.

    I think there is some type of Zag connection. I can't recall if it was Suggs or Holmgren as his teammate for an all-star game, or if it was Few coaching him in some USA basketball format. I do think there is some type of connection though.

    Go after this guy. Go after him hard.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Default

    https://www.sportingnews.com/us/athl...11p2b5zlu7lo8w

    FIBA U19 highlights:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqTeXh6UfmQ

    Best game this season was 36 & 17 at NC State. Also of note, 31 & 14 at Santa Clara. 3 years of eligibility left.
    Default

    I'm certainly not in a position to normally judge people by their physical conditioning, but he is 6-7 275 lbs. I can't possibly imagine him lasting more than a few minutes in the extremely up-tempo offense that Few & Co. run barring a major offseason conditioning regimen:



    There's certainly a lot to say about his talent levels, but I have to imagine a slower-paced tempo team would be a better fit for him?
    Default

    https://www.sportingnews.com/us/athl...11p2b5zlu7lo8w

    FIBA U19 highlights:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqTeXh6UfmQ

    Best game this season was 36 & 17 at NC State. Also of note, 31 & 14 at Santa Clara. 3 years of eligibility left.
    After watching that FIBA highlight reel, one thing really sticks out. No hesitation. At all. He instantly goes up to score. Even with "put backs" from his own miss or after gathering an offensive board. That is one of the best attributes that post player can have.

    Watching him play, he seems to have no fatigue issues. Regardless, you know what was difficult for the Zags to overcome this year? When the opponent forced them to play in a half-court offense. When their transition game was denied. Karnowski was far from being a gazelle, yet he played in the title game. In other words, Few has always adjusted to his personnel. Like all great coaches do. Take advantage of your strengths, minimize your weakness.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Default

    I'm certainly not in a position to normally judge people by their physical conditioning, but he is 6-7 275 lbs. I can't possibly imagine him lasting more than a few minutes in the extremely up-tempo offense that Few & Co. run barring a major offseason conditioning regimen:



    There's certainly a lot to say about his talent levels, but I have to imagine a slower-paced tempo team would be a better fit for him?
    He's already wearing our shorts
