Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Gonzaga at San Francisco for a 3-Game Series

  Today, 09:31 AM
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    TerpZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Issaquah, WA
    Posts
    14,747

    Post Gonzaga Baseball: Gonzaga at San Francisco for a 3-Game Series

    Beginning today, Gonzaga at San Francisco for a 3-Game Series beginning at 1pm...

    Live Stream

    Live Stats
  Today, 12:40 PM
    Default

    After 2 complete innings, the Zags lead the Dons 1-0...

    Gonzaga's Gabriel Hughes already with 6 up 6 down including 4 strike outs...

    http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=396769p
  Today, 01:12 PM
    Post

    After 4 complete innings, Zags now lead 3-0...
  Today, 01:33 PM
    Default

    Gonzaga leads San Francisco 5-3 after 5 complete innings...

    http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=396769
