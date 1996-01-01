Thread: Timme appreciation

All American, All Class, All the time !
Once a Zag always a Zag ....we were so happy you came here......and your comeback against Memphis will forever be part of Gonzaga legend.......You are making the right choice... thanks again for the memories....
What a ride. Thanks man
Think Big. No think Bigger than that!
Thanks for the memories Drew. So much fun watching you play!! All the best man!
Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
He wont be in the nba. Life in a top European league making 300-500k while traveling the world and meeting beautiful women? Not a bad life, drew. Was fun to watch him play. Will miss his swagger.