Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 33 of 33

Thread: Timme appreciation

  1. Yesterday, 06:34 PM #26
    cscz28's Avatar
    cscz28
    cscz28 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Posts
    209

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    The role being 5 garbage minutes while languishing on the bench. I watch the NBA off and on, I have access to League Pass. Drew isn't ready yet, he will get eaten alive by the likes of Deandre (Ayton) and such. Hopefully Drew sees the writing on the wall.
    Whatever limitations he has are not going to be any different next year. Seems like a great person, great to watch him for three years. Best of luck to him playing professionally somewhere.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 07:34 PM #27
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    15,516

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagdawg View Post
    Best of luck ---- once a Zag....always a Zag.

    #ZagFam
    +1
    But we don't play nobody.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 08:08 PM #28
    All Weather Fan
    All Weather Fan is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Posts
    393

    Default

    All American, All Class, All the time !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 08:15 PM #29
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    8,107

    Default

    Once a Zag always a Zag ....we were so happy you came here......and your comeback against Memphis will forever be part of Gonzaga legend.......You are making the right choice... thanks again for the memories....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 08:39 PM #30
    Vanzagger
    Vanzagger is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,616

    Default

    What a ride. Thanks man
    Think Big. No think Bigger than that!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 09:39 PM #31
    Irish_eliZAG's Avatar
    Irish_eliZAG
    Irish_eliZAG is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ireland
    Posts
    277

    Default

    Thanks for the memories Drew. So much fun watching you play!! All the best man!
    Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 10:07 PM #32
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    4,118

    Default

    He wont be in the nba. Life in a top European league making 300-500k while traveling the world and meeting beautiful women? Not a bad life, drew. Was fun to watch him play. Will miss his swagger.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 11:59 PM #33
    Spink
    Spink is offline Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Location
    Sri Lanka
    Posts
    479

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    ...top European league making 300-500k...
    Top Euro salaries are much higher.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules