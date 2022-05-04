Thread: Gonzaga Baseball: Gonzaga defeats WSU 12-0

No. 15/17 Zags Dominate Washington State, 12-0

LHPwent 4 ⅓ innings in the start, striking out two while keeping the Cougs scoreless on three hits. RHPearned the win with a team-high five K's while throwing 2 ⅔ hitless frames, and RHPclosed out the final 1 ⅔ to complete the shutout, allowing just one hit in that span.(3 RBI, 1 run),(2 runs, 1 RBI) and(2 RBI, 1 run) all finished with two knocks apiece to lead the Bulldogs, with McGee and Tyler Rando (2 RBI, 1 run) both slamming home runs in the first frame. Seven different Zags finished with at least one RBI in the winning effort, and GU's 12 runs are the most the Zags have scored in a single game so far this season.WSU got a runner in scoring position early in the first – Jack Smith reached on an error and Mullan walked Jacob McKeon to push him to second, but Coballes and Shea Kramer (1 hit, 1 run) stitched the Zags' 23rd double play of the season to end the frame without any hits.The Zags' lineup began the scoring with another tone-setting offensive display in the first frame. After Connor Coballes was walked, Tyler Rando slammed his first homer of the year to bring them both home and put the Bulldogs ahead first for the third straight game. Cade McGee followed up with a blast of his own to push the lead to 3-0, and the Bulldogs didn't look back.Apodaca brought in the Zags' fourth run in the second, getting Mason Marenco (1 run) across with his second triple of the season before a pair of strikeouts stranded him on third.Rutherford took over in the fifth after Mullan got into a jam with two runners on base, striking out Kodie Kolden and inducing a flyout from Jack Smith to end the inning on only eight pitches. He kept rolling over the next two frames, striking out the side in succession in the sixth and getting another K in a hitless seventh.Meanwhile, a five-run sixth frame for the Zags put the game even further out of reach with the Cougars still looking to get on the board. After Jack Machtolf (1 hit, 2 RBI, 1 run) and Kramer drew walks and Ezra Samperi (1 run) reached on an error to load the bases to start the frame, Savier Pinales (1 run, 1 RBI) was hit by a pitch to churn out the Zags' fifth run and cue another Wazzu pitching change.Apodaca followed up with a single to right field that plated two more runs from Samperi and Machtolf, and Coballes drove in the eighth run of the game in the next at-bat with a chopper up the middle that scored Pinales. Rando drew a walk to load the bases yet again, and Grayson Sterling (1 RBI) connected on a sac fly that extended the lead to 9-0 before Kramer struck out to end the inning.After LHP Liam McCallum began the eighth, Weeldreyer came in to close, inducing a pair of groundouts and a foulout in the ninth to finish the game with the shutout intact.With the win, the Zags have won their last four meetings with WSU, a streak that dates back to 2020. Since 2003, the Zags lead the series 32-31, and Mark Machtolf is 28-28 against the Cougars in his 19 years as GU Head Coach...— follow @zagbaseball on Instagram and Twitter for live updates, highlights and more.