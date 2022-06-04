Thread: On to next year! Way too early predictions!

Thank you for noting UNC's short rotation, I wanted to bring that up here. UNC was a loose floorboard from winning a championship with basically a 5 and a half player rotation (Puff Johnson had a game in the natty, but wasn't much of a factor in the tourney otherwise; Styles played a lot against Baylor due to Manek's DQ and serious foul trouble).
My guess at next year’s lineup:
Hickman, Harris, Sallis, Strawther, Watson w Few playing a lot of pressure D and pressing.
Small lineup but unless one of Homgren/Timme stay or Zags land a plug and play transfer, I just think Zags gotta play their best players heavy minutes. IIRC two Final Four teams this year had very short rotations: Villanova & UNC
X Factors: healthy Kaden Perry, more mobile Ben Gregg; IL POY Braden Huff
I've never understood the criticism of Few for a short bench -- he plays who he thinks should play.
