Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 26 of 26

Thread: On to next year! Way too early predictions!

  1. 04-06-2022, 04:00 AM #26
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,999

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex View Post
    My guess at next year’s lineup:
    Hickman, Harris, Sallis, Strawther, Watson w Few playing a lot of pressure D and pressing.
    Small lineup but unless one of Homgren/Timme stay or Zags land a plug and play transfer, I just think Zags gotta play their best players heavy minutes. IIRC two Final Four teams this year had very short rotations: Villanova & UNC
    X Factors: healthy Kaden Perry, more mobile Ben Gregg; IL POY Braden Huff
    Thank you for noting UNC's short rotation, I wanted to bring that up here. UNC was a loose floorboard from winning a championship with basically a 5 and a half player rotation (Puff Johnson had a game in the natty, but wasn't much of a factor in the tourney otherwise; Styles played a lot against Baylor due to Manek's DQ and serious foul trouble).

    I've never understood the criticism of Few for a short bench -- he plays who he thinks should play.
    Last edited by gueastcoast; 04-06-2022 at 04:42 AM.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules