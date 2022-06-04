Thread: On to next year! Way too early predictions!

Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex Originally Posted by

My guess at next year’s lineup:

Hickman, Harris, Sallis, Strawther, Watson w Few playing a lot of pressure D and pressing.

Small lineup but unless one of Homgren/Timme stay or Zags land a plug and play transfer, I just think Zags gotta play their best players heavy minutes. IIRC two Final Four teams this year had very short rotations: Villanova & UNC

X Factors: healthy Kaden Perry, more mobile Ben Gregg; IL POY Braden Huff