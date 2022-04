The Maui Invitational is bringing a loaded group of teams to the island in 2023.The tournament’s field that year will include perennial powers Kansas, Gonzaga and UCLA, as well as big brands in Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee. The eighth team in the field is Division II Chaminade, which participates in the event every other year and last won a game in the 2017 tournament by knocking off Cal.