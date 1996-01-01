Thread: I feel like throwing up

-
I feel like throwing up
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...nkings-2022-23
New national champion staring down the barrel of a major recruiting violation.
NCAA must be so proud.
But it’s an unloaded gun. The NCAA should be embarrassed about many thing including how poorly they treated the women’s tournament in years past; the horrible officiating this year and so on. That said, the NCAA is a bureaucracy run by bureaucrats and not leaders. Their goal is self perpetuation, and pleasing their new masters, the SEC. Nothing will change until the NCAA is taken apart, whether by Congress or by litigation. Until that time, it will remain a toothless Tiger. And where is the FBI you may ask? My experience with them is they never take a case to the US Attorney or DOJ unless they are 100% sure of a conviction, and the US Attorneys or DOJ will never indict unless they are virtually guaranteed a conviction. DOJ and the US Attorneys Offices are proud of their 92%+ conviction rate. My guess is the FBI has simply lost interest given the mixed results at other schools and the NCAA will just flail away at this until some deal is done where Self gets a 2-3 game suspension and they may loose a scholarship or 2.
