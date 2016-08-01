Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: Other Games: National Championship

    Default Other Games: National Championship

    Only game in town is UNC vs KU - TBS

    May the best team win.


    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Go Jayhawks!
    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    Go Jayhawks!
    Me too......the only team I have left from my bracket.... NC will be a story coming all the way from the 8/9 game....
    Opening day is Thursday.
    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Opening day is Thursday.
    For The Masters. . .
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    For The Masters. . .
    I am liking Collin....total game....just keep hitting a fade...don't be tempted to draw it on the Corner...
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    For The Masters. . .
    Nobody hotter right now than Scheffler!
    Wasnt Manek in a Geico commercial?


    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    Wasn’t Manek in a Geico commercial?


    His twin brother is North Carolina’s most famous comedian.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gyyE7kVa9O4
    UNC individually don't look like world-beaters but play well as a team.

    Its so simple a caveman can do it
    Manek for 3
    Kansas looking like Gonzaga against Baylor last year. And UNC is in a similar position that Gonzaga was in...coming off a high.
    KU is toast, time to change the channel.
    The NBA playoffs, a best of 7 is always better than a best of 1.
