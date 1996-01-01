Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Hypothetical re: few and Lloyd

  Today, 03:22 PM
    mihalevich
    Hypothetical re: few and Lloyd

    Have wondered about this and just interested in boards feedback. Apologies if this
    Has already been discussed.

    Lets assume last fall that few decides he only wants to coach 5 more yrs. When Lloyd brought
    Up the Arizona opportunity to few last yr I think it would have been better long term for
    The program if few turned over the reins to Lloyd after this past season. (Coach in waiting for 1
    Year) I understand that
    Would have been a big sacrifice for few. (4 yrs of coaching team). But you would get Lloyd
    In charge of zags for 20 plus yrs most likely which secures the long term future of the
    Program. This assumes Lloyd picks zag gig over zona opportunity which maybe he doesnt.

    I bring this up because I just have a feeling that few may call it quits in the next 5 yrs.
    He doesnt strike me as coaching into his late 60s or 70s.
  Today, 03:28 PM
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    

    I dont see Lloyd jumping ship from AZ if the opportunity arises. AZ is a big time program that pays him well and he can build his legacy there.
  Today, 04:48 PM
    bartruff1
    

    I cannot believe Few will coach 5 more years.....he is around 60.....I retired at 58 and my only regret is that I didn't do it sooner...

    I have been to Tucson and to Spokane..... no way Tommy is leaving that situation until they tell him to....

    Leon might consider it.......
