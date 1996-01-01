Garcia and Armbruster Break Program Records in Track's Weekend California Swing

Garcia placed 11th overall in a highly competitive 10K field in Palo Alto on Friday, finishing in 33:27.49 to set the new program standard in the race.followed up with a new personal best time in her 1500m race. Her third-place finishing time of 4:24.27 ranks third in program history.also ran a personal best in her 1500m race, finishing with the seventh-fastest program time of 4:33.58 and crossing the finish line in fourth. Her run marks the second straight week with a personal record breaking run.recorded the fifth-fastest 5000m time in program history, finishing second in her race with a time of 16:26.71.On Saturday,broke her own school record in the 400m, crossing the finish line in 57.47 seconds for a third-place finish.nearly PR'd in the 800m with a 2:20.54 time.3. Alicia Anderson  4:24.279. Jillian Greene  4:39.234. Brittney Hansen  4:33.5810. Liz Hogan  11:51.632. Elisabeth Danis  16:26.7111. Kristen Garcia  33:27.493. Ellie Armbruster  57.4727. Emma Flood  2:20.5425. Ireland Robertson  4:43.5640. Sadie Tuckwood  4:50.4427. Emily Phelps  17:33.8636. Makenna Edwards  17:46.83