Garcia and Armbruster Break Program Records in Track's Weekend California Swing
Kristen Garcia ran the fastest 10K in program history, Ellie Armbruster broke her own 400m record and five runners recorded times that rank among the All-Time Top 10 over Gonzaga Women's Track's weekend in California at the Stanford Invitational and Mike Fanelli Classic.
Garcia placed 11th overall in a highly competitive 10K field in Palo Alto on Friday, finishing in 33:27.49 to set the new program standard in the race.
Alicia Anderson
followed up with a new personal best time in her 1500m race. Her third-place finishing time of 4:24.27 ranks third in program history. Brittney Hansen
also ran a personal best in her 1500m race, finishing with the seventh-fastest program time of 4:33.58 and crossing the finish line in fourth. Her run marks the second straight week with a personal record breaking run.
Elisabeth Danis
recorded the fifth-fastest 5000m time in program history, finishing second in her race with a time of 16:26.71.
On Saturday, Ellie Armbruster
broke her own school record in the 400m, crossing the finish line in 57.47 seconds for a third-place finish. Emma Flood
nearly PR'd in the 800m with a 2:20.54 time.
Stanford Invitational | April 1st
Gonzaga Individual Results
Women's 1500m Section 4
3. Alicia Anderson 4:24.27
Women's 1500m Section 5
9. Jillian Greene 4:39.23
Women's 1500m Section 6
4. Brittney Hansen 4:33.58
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Section 2
10. Liz Hogan 11:51.63
Women's 5000m Section 3
2. Elisabeth Danis 16:26.71
Women's 10000m Invite
11. Kristen Garcia 33:27.49
Mike Fanelli Classic | April 2nd
Gonzaga Individual Results
Women's 400m Finals
3. Ellie Armbruster 57.47
Women's 800m Finals
27. Emma Flood 2:20.54
Women's 1500m Finals
25. Ireland Robertson 4:43.56
40. Sadie Tuckwood 4:50.44
Women's 5000m Finals
27. Emily Phelps 17:33.86
36. Makenna Edwards 17:46.83