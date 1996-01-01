Zags Go 1-2-3 in 10K at Hayward Premiere

James Mwaura puts down qualifying time for the second straight season

EUGENE, Ore.  James Mwaura and Cooper Laird both earned victory laps in Gonzaga men's track's opener at the prestigious Hayward Premiere Friday evening, with Mwaura putting down a time that will likely qualify him for NCAA"s for the second season in a row while leading a 1-2-3 Zags finish ahead of Kyle Radosevich and Riley Moore in the Men's 10K.

Radosevich's 29:27.06 finish and Moore's 29:36.75 time rank as the third- and fourth-fastest in program history  Moore PR'd by over a minute. Dominic Arce made it four Zags in the top 10 with a 30:21.17 time that yielded eighth place. Entering the 2019 season, the 10K school record was 29:45.50 and only two Zags had run sub-30 minute times. Since then, five GU runners have gone sub-30 and four of them have eclipsed the old record.

Laird led wire-to-wire in his first-ever distance hurdle race for the 3000m steeplechase, getting the overall event win with a 9:10.85 time. Jaxon Mackie notched a personal best of 9:15.56 to take fifth. For the invite races, Ben Hogan took ninth place in the 3K Steeplechase with a time of 8:58.31, and Evan Bates was just short of a PR with a 14:03.09 mark that earned him seventh in the 5K.


HAYWARD PREMIERE | EUGENE, ORE.
GONZAGA INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

1. Cooper Laird - 9:10.85

5. Jaxon Mackie - 9:15.56


Men's 3000m Steeplechase Invite

9. Ben Hogan - 8:58.31


Men's 5000m

12. Jeremiah Mackie - 14:40.14

13. Jackson Lyne - 14:44.28


Men's 5000m Invite

7. Evan Bates - 14:03.09


Men's 10000m Invite

1. James Mwaura - 28:29.01

2. Kyle Radosevich - 29:27.06

3. Riley Moore - 29:36.75

8. Dominic Arce - 30:21.17

Gonzaga Article Link