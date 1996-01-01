Zags Go 1-2-3 in 10K at Hayward Premiere
James Mwaura puts down qualifying time for the second straight season
EUGENE, Ore. James Mwaura and Cooper Laird both earned victory laps in Gonzaga men's track's opener at the prestigious Hayward Premiere Friday evening, with Mwaura putting down a time that will likely qualify him for NCAA"s for the second season in a row while leading a 1-2-3 Zags finish ahead of Kyle Radosevich and Riley Moore in the Men's 10K.
Radosevich's 29:27.06 finish and Moore's 29:36.75 time rank as the third- and fourth-fastest in program history Moore PR'd by over a minute. Dominic Arce made it four Zags in the top 10 with a 30:21.17 time that yielded eighth place. Entering the 2019 season, the 10K school record was 29:45.50 and only two Zags had run sub-30 minute times. Since then, five GU runners have gone sub-30 and four of them have eclipsed the old record.
Laird led wire-to-wire in his first-ever distance hurdle race for the 3000m steeplechase, getting the overall event win with a 9:10.85 time.
Jaxon Mackie notched a personal best of 9:15.56 to take fifth. For the invite races, Ben Hogan took ninth place in the 3K Steeplechase with a time of 8:58.31, and Evan Bates was just short of a PR with a 14:03.09 mark that earned him seventh in the 5K.
HAYWARD PREMIERE | EUGENE, ORE.
GONZAGA INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Men's 3000m Steeplechase
1. Cooper Laird - 9:10.85
5. Jaxon Mackie - 9:15.56
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Invite
9. Ben Hogan - 8:58.31
Men's 5000m
12. Jeremiah Mackie - 14:40.14
13. Jackson Lyne - 14:44.28
Men's 5000m Invite
7. Evan Bates - 14:03.09
Men's 10000m Invite
1. James Mwaura - 28:29.01
2. Kyle Radosevich - 29:27.06
3. Riley Moore - 29:36.75
8. Dominic Arce - 30:21.17