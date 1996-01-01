Zags Go 1-2-3 in 10K at Hayward Premiere

Radosevich's 29:27.06 finish and Moore's 29:36.75 time rank as the third- and fourth-fastest in program history  Moore PR'd by over a minute. Dominic Arce made it four Zags in the top 10 with a 30:21.17 time that yielded eighth place. Entering the 2019 season, the 10K school record was 29:45.50 and only two Zags had run sub-30 minute times. Since then, five GU runners have gone sub-30 and four of them have eclipsed the old record.Jaxon Mackie notched a personal best of 9:15.56 to take fifth. For the invite races, Ben Hogan took ninth place in the 3K Steeplechase with a time of 8:58.31, and Evan Bates was just short of a PR with a 14:03.09 mark that earned him seventh in the 5K.1. Cooper Laird - 9:10.855. Jaxon Mackie - 9:15.569. Ben Hogan - 8:58.3112. Jeremiah Mackie - 14:40.1413. Jackson Lyne - 14:44.287. Evan Bates - 14:03.091. James Mwaura - 28:29.012. Kyle Radosevich - 29:27.063. Riley Moore - 29:36.758. Dominic Arce - 30:21.17