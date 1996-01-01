Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Brendan Duffy commits to Gonzaga

    Default Brendan Duffy commits to Gonzaga

    https://twitter.com/brendanduffy424/...e3oilA79B4w7Vg

    Anyone know anything about this kid?
    He committed on April First. Are we sure this is legit?
    Obvious troll account
    For sure a troll!


    Probably not a troll so much as a kid playing an April Fools’ Day joke on his friends.
