Thread: OK, the fix was in

For weeks now I have heard about a fourth of the posts in this Board claiming confidently that this Dance was scripted for Mike K and a storyline Blue Devil ending as a tribute to him. In my opinion, some of the highest basketball IQ contributors we have, who I learn from on a weekly basis, implied this.
I swear, because of their credibility with me, if Duke had won this championship, I would have been partly-mostly convinced that there are real conspiracies in college basketball at the highest levels, including officiating and the talking heads.
I have made a few predictions in here that came true, and I tried to blow my horn. I have made many more predictions that did not turn out. About a week ago I thought we had played enough close games (lead changes in last several minutes) that we were now 'battle-hardened' and would win the Natty this year. When my predictions have been wrong I have admitted it in here but did not blow any horns. More like trying to fade into the background.
Now I would love the conspiracy theorists to man-up, or woman-up, and offer their take on how\why Duke lost?
It isn't that I think they should, or that I expect they will. But I would love to hear from them if they want to offer their interpretations.