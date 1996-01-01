Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: OK, the fix was in

  1. Today, 07:52 PM #1
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,930

    Default OK, the fix was in

    For weeks now I have heard about a fourth of the posts in this Board claiming confidently that this Dance was scripted for Mike K and a storyline Blue Devil ending as a tribute to him. In my opinion, some of the highest basketball IQ contributors we have, who I learn from on a weekly basis, implied this.
    I swear, because of their credibility with me, if Duke had won this championship, I would have been partly-mostly convinced that there are real conspiracies in college basketball at the highest levels, including officiating and the talking heads.

    I have made a few predictions in here that came true, and I tried to blow my horn. I have made many more predictions that did not turn out. About a week ago I thought we had played enough close games (lead changes in last several minutes) that we were now 'battle-hardened' and would win the Natty this year. When my predictions have been wrong I have admitted it in here but did not blow any horns. More like trying to fade into the background.

    Now I would love the conspiracy theorists to man-up, or woman-up, and offer their take on how\why Duke lost?
    It isn't that I think they should, or that I expect they will. But I would love to hear from them if they want to offer their interpretations.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:58 PM #2
    ZagLawGrad's Avatar
    ZagLawGrad
    ZagLawGrad is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Posts
    6,980

    Default

    The best teams are in the Final. Lots of amateurs on here with opinions.
    "The best players will play. That's the way it will always be." Larry Bird
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:21 PM #3
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,539

    Default

    Teams Gonzaga lost to this season, and their seeds:

    Arkansas (4)
    Alabama (6)
    Duke (2)
    SMC (5)

    Teams Duke lost to this season, and their seeds:

    Ohio St (7)
    Miami (10)
    Florida St (out)
    Virginia (out)
    UNC (8)
    Virginia Tech (11)
    UNC (8)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:26 PM #4
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    8,087

    Default

    There is no cure for conspiracy theorists' ....they lack critical thinking skills..... and any ability to admit they were wrong......when faced with the truth........ they just expand the conspiracy......
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules