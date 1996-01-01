Thread: IT'S NOT JUST US

-
IT'S NOT JUST US
After watching the NC vs Duke game I think I see the same kind of officiating.
I am eager to hear from others on this Board.
Most of the time when one of their bigs made a basket in the paint, I saw pushing, holding, fouls against forearms, fouls on wrists, and it was often not called by officials. When I imagined it was Timme or Chet, I felt my heat rising, but it just seems to be true.
That is the way the game is called.
Is this recent or has it always been this way and I haven't noticed?
Do you agree this game was officiated in approximately the same way the zags have experienced the officiating in this tournament?
If so, does that mean the zags must adjust to Brawl-Ball? We need a Kaden Perry healthy and an ever more powerful Kaden Perry II on the roster?
Do we need to study Beard's coaching techniques for the art of fouling without getting caught?
Do we need to study Musselman's coaching techniques for claiming they won because their game plan was to be more physical than us?
Do we need to study Gillie Gillispie and Randy Bennet for how they can create a defensive machine that is superb without having top athletes or rosters full of 5 stars and 4 stars?
Don't we need a coach who is one of the best defensive-minded coaches we have ever had, a true specialist?
Is it time for us to stop pouting, and make the necessary adjustments?
-
Saw a fair amount of missed calls as well, but this game did not compare to what occurred again Arkansas, and to a lesser degree Memphis and George State. Neither Duke or NC played that type of defense.
That being said, I wish Gonzaga would implement some of the defensive schemes that we saw when Tony Bennett coached WSU. Not only was that defensive plan good, but he had the athletes to implement it without the Arkansas hack approach.
