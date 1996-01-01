Thread: Enough of the hand wringing crap!

Originally Posted by tyra Originally Posted by

Tommy left. We lost to Arkansas. We lost Black and Cook. Get over ourselves. Consider the very real possibilities:

1) Timme returns,

2) Kaden is healthy,

3) Harris/Hickman/Sallis have usual sophomore leaps and put their amazing athleticism on display,

4) Strawther amazes (he has been unfairly criticized for disappearing when he was always the third (at best) or fourth option),

5) We land a Bates-type big man and a strong guard transfer,

6) Coach adjusts to the new handsy-highly-physical defense of other teams (remember when Coach didnt prioritize defense and then several years ago, he adapted and did?),

7) Ben Gregg provides strong rebounding and outside shooting (who is also being discounted on the basis of a very small sample size  look people, Coach ALWAYS resorts to a small rotation and with Drew/Chet/Anton, Ben was never going to be able to show us his stuff),

8) Brandon Huff is better than anyone is giving him credit for,

9) and, and, and . . .

Just saying.