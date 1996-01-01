Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: 2023 NBA mock draft

    Default 2023 NBA mock draft

    Before you look, guess which Zag is listed.

    https://sports.yahoo.com/way-too-ear...210232073.html
    Birds arent real.
    Default

    Timme ?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    That surprised me a bit. I think he will get drafted, but it is interesting that it wasn't someone like Strawther or Hickman.
    '09 & '14
    Default

    Most frustrating part for me is how small of sample size we received, especially in the tournament. There was a stretch where he took a charge, had a steal in the game and was impacting the game. Then we barely saw him, I just don't get it, Few needs to expand the bench and give these guys some play.

    I hope Sallis stays and we see an absolute stellar jump.
    America's Team!
    Default

    And in just as many cameos he looked lost, overcome, rattled. Neither Sallis nor Hickman ever seemed to me to be ready for prime time, like Pangos clearly was and even Josh was, though very raw.
    Default

    Absolutely did, but some more time in WCC play could've remedied that come tournament time. There is no reason in blow out games he should be sitting on the bench.
    America's Team!
