Baseball: Opponents in the GSL, CVs Parker Smith, U-His Ricco Longo to become teammates at Gonzaga
By Dave Nichols
Over the past two decades, Gonzaga has steadily improved its baseball program to the point where it attracts and produces potential professional players on a regular basis.
Each season, it seems, the Zags have a player or two selected in the MLB draft as the program gets more national exposure and attention.
So it makes sense that top area high school players would consider the program to get their name on the radar, and that the Zags would want to use its hometown advantage when recruiting.
Thats exactly what happened this year, as two of the top players in the league Central Valley right-handed pitcher Parker Smith and University shortstop Ricco Longo signed with the Zags to continue their baseball and educational careers.
Both players are beyond excited to play college ball in their hometown.
I get to stay close to my family and just be around the people I love, Longo said. The coaching is great there and I just think its a great program.
Ive grown up in Spokane my whole life, Smith said. Ive got a good relationship with the coaches. Im pretty excited about it.
Smith acknowledges that younger players will be watching him and Longo with the Zags.
Its cool to be the hometown kid and go to Gonzaga, he said. But I dont treat anyone else differently. Nobody puts me on a pedestal. Im just a humble guy. I just try to have fun with all my teammates and all my high school friends while Im here.
Hes a leader, CV first-year coach Beau Kerns said of Smith. Hes been a soundboard for a lot of the things that, when teammates go, I might have a question on this, Hes able to kind of communicate that with guys. So hes been a good leader, which is good to see.
While the players wouldnt admit it, the coaches know how big a deal this is.
The fact that (Longo) gets an opportunity to play at a Division I program like Gonzaga right here at home, were all really proud of him and we were all looking forward to watching his continued growth just down the street, U-Hi coach Kevin May said.
I mean, anytime that happens, especially local talent is able to go and stay home? Thats obviously a tip of the cap to them, Kerns said. Thats really good for the young guys coming up. Theyre able to see Oh, shoot. Yeah, they are taking guys from Spokane.
In previous seasons, Longo has played all over the diamond. This season hell settle in at shortstop and hit No. 3 in the lineup and pitch on occasion.
You know, I just do whatever coach needs, whatever is best for the team, Longo said. Ill be there and Ill do the best I can.
Longos not sure where hell play at Gonzaga.
Well keep working on shortstop and once we get there just got to keep putting the work in to see what happens, he said.
Smith knows hell stay on the mound for the Zags. He throws three pitches fastball, slider and change-up all for strikes and with good movement. But he does have one goal left in high school.
I mean, Id love to hit a home run. I havent hit a home run in my high school career.
His demeanor and everything that Ive seen so far on the mound, its positive, Kerns said of Smith. Theres a toughness about him for sure. Its just being able to build on top of that for him to really take him to the next level.
The two players have faced each other several times in league play. The schools being traditional rivals adds fuel to the fire but its a friendly competition.
The involved parties agree that so far, Longo has had a slight advantage in the head-to-head matchup.
Ricco, I think hes had a pretty good run against Parker, May said. So yeah, were definitely looking forward to playing CV. We always look forward to that game. Its fun to see two good competitors who excel at a high level face off against one another.
I mean, its partially true, Smith said. We go back and forth. But hes right, hes had my number at times.
I love the kid, Longo said of Smith. Were great competitors, we go back and forth. But yeah, hes a great pitcher.
May describes Longo as one of the hardest workers hes been around.
Hes a leader on the field. Hes a leader off the field, May said. Just the way he goes about his business. Hes first at practice everyday, last to leave. Just really kind of an extension of the coaching staff.
I just think it starts when youre little, when youre young, Longo said. Always be humble, know where you come from. My father always taught me: Be humble and work hard.
Longo has two brothers following him at U-Hi, and hes trying to be a good role model for them.
I hope they look up to me, but you know, Im just there to help them be better and help them work hard.