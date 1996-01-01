Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: CBS Sports/247 Final All American Selections

    Default CBS Sports/247 Final All American Selections

    1st Team: Timme
    2nd Team: Holmgren



    https://247sports.com/LongFormArticl...0/#185508240_1
    Huh. Most of those guys had a short stay in the Tourney, that seems kinda unusual. There's 1 each from Nova, Duke and Carolina, but otherwise a bunch of 1st or 2nd Round casualties and a few Sweet 16s.
    Congrats to both guys. Just Awsome, and very deserving.

    Go Zags!!!
