WCC 2022-23.
https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...y?platform=amp
Im a little concerned the WCC takes a step back next season. I know we think this every year but the conference was really bolstered by players taking an extra Covid year. Guys like Barcello, Bouyea, Kuhse, Vrankic, and Scott are gone. If Williams stays in the draft that will be another huge blow. Tass is probably gone. I think Goldens departure will stop any momentum USF has had the last few seasons. I know SMC will be decent, they always are but I have trouble seeing a batch of top level guys taking the place of this years senior class. I know the WCC did pretty good in the transfer market so hopefully we can reload a bit.
