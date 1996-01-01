ESPN STORY LINK: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...n-wooden-award
Five men's college basketball players were named finalists for the John R. Wooden Award on Wednesday, with Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji among the five standouts on the list.
Agbaji, who will lead the Jayhawks in a Final Four matchup with Villanova on Saturday, joins Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, Iowa's Keegan Murray, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe on the list of finalists.Congratulations to Drew and ChetAlong with the Wooden Award finalists, the Wendy's All-American team was also revealed Wednesday, including the five finalists mentioned above as well as Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona) and Jabari Smith (Auburn).