Five men's college basketball players were named finalists for the John R. Wooden Award on Wednesday, with Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji among the five standouts on the list.Agbaji, who will lead the Jayhawks in a Final Four matchup with Villanova on Saturday, joins Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, Iowa's Keegan Murray, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe on the list of finalists.