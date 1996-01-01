Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Withers: Troublesome Final Hurdle

    sittingon50
    Withers: Troublesome Final Hurdle

    https://en.bloguru.com/GloryHounds/4...ublesome-final
    But we don't play nobody.
    jazzdelmar
    #2

    Withering comment.

    Twice in person this season, before the Alabama and Memphis games, I thought I detected a casualness in warmups, a devil-may-care look that didn’t seem especially businesslike. I say that fully conceding that (a) maybe that’s how the Zags roll; and (b) maybe that doesn’t matter anyway.
    HenneZag
    #3

    I saw the same. Maybe some locker room stuff going on. Didn't seem like the same passion and competiveness atleast vs Arkansas.
    America's Team!
    demian
    #4

    Withering comment.

    Twice in person this season, before the Alabama and Memphis games, I thought I detected a casualness in warmups, a devil-may-care look that didnt seem especially businesslike. I say that fully conceding that (a) maybe thats how the Zags roll; and (b) maybe that doesnt matter anyway.
    I hate to admit this, but Im not surprised about this observation
    zag944
    #5

    Energy seemed weird the whole tournament. Seeing the way Timme and Nembhard were grinning after the Memphis game had me thinking this thing would get turned around but obviously something was still off
