Thread: Congrats to Tommy Lloyd--National Coach of the Year

Head Coach Tommy Lloyd has been named National Coach of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches‼️
It’s all downhill from here!
CONGRATS TOMMY!
I took a soccer/basketball PE elective credit at GU one semester back in 2001 or so, and the instructor was young Mr. Tommy Lloyd. He’s sure come a long way! CONGRATS!