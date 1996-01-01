Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Congrats to Tommy Lloyd--National Coach of the Year

  Today, 09:45 AM
    Zagdawg
    Default Congrats to Tommy Lloyd--National Coach of the Year

    Arizona Basketball
    @ArizonaMBB
    ·
    44m
    Head Coach Tommy Lloyd has been named National Coach of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches‼️
  Today, 09:51 AM
    Zagceo
    Default

    It’s all downhill from here!


    CONGRATS TOMMY!
  Today, 10:02 AM
    FriarZag
    Default

    I took a soccer/basketball PE elective credit at GU one semester back in 2001 or so, and the instructor was young Mr. Tommy Lloyd. He’s sure come a long way! CONGRATS!
  Today, 11:11 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FriarZag View Post
    I took a soccer/basketball PE elective credit at GU one semester back in 2001 or so, and the instructor was young Mr. Tommy Lloyd. He’s sure come a long way! CONGRATS!
    And so have you, all the way to Wantagh.
  Today, 11:12 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    It’s all downhill from here!


    CONGRATS TOMMY!

    Right, just a speed bump losing TL.
